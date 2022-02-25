Faiza abandons daughter with baby daddy DJ Shiti

On Thursday night, Faiza Hussein made it public that she had decided to hand over her daughter to her father. It is not immediately clear what their previous custody arrangement had been.

Ms Hussein said that she had no intentions of giving up on her daughter, but that the move had been important for her wellbeing.

Her statement did not indicate whether she intended to seek visitation rights or whether the two would share custody of their daughter.

“I had no intentions whatsoever to ever give up on my daughter but whatever I have been through, I have decided to give the father his kid. This is very tough but a necessity.

"I just hope that she grows into an amazing human and may she forever know that this decision is out of my love for her,” reads a statement from Faiza Hussein.

Faiza Hussein's post Pulse Live Kenya

Faiza Hussein's post Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post, Faiza shared that she has been battling depression. She went on to deleted all posts from her Instagram pages.

“Depression is real,” wrote Faiza.

DJ Shiti

Making light of the otherwise unfortunate incident, DJ Shiti shared a photo posing with his daughter, as he welcomed her into his blended family.

“Twende zetu waingo, Mariam Auma sister ya Alvin Dede. Ukakule ma Sh150 (Never mind, let's go home Mariam Auma, sister to Alvin Dede. You'll enjoy more Sh150),” shared DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti excites fans as he features Omosh in his comedy skits Pulse Live Kenya

In recent weeks, The Real Househelps of Kawangware (#TRHK) actor had been embroiled in an online spat with Faiza on grounds that he was not providing for his daughter.

The online drama started after Faiza reached out to blogger Edgar Obare to expose DJ Shiti for allegedly sending her Sh150 for their child upkeep.