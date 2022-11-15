DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks to South Sudanese TikToker

The Kenyan-based South Sudanese content creator came under fire from Kenyans after she described the outfit of veteran singer Nameless during the premier of the film as that of a thief.

Reacting to the comments by the content creator, Shiti said Kenyans had given too much freedom of speech to foreigners asking whether she had even renewed her visa.

“Na hapa Kenya tumepea wageni chance na nafasi yakuroroa kwanza amerenew visa?”

Shiti however later rendered an apology saying some made should never be taken seriously adding that predicaments Africans faced should be something to make laughter from.

“South Sudan is my home, not even my second home. In great Africa our motherland some things should not be taken serious, we should laugh at our own predicaments, Africa is one. I love you, blood brothers and sisters, from Juba,” part of Shiti’s apology read.

Also forced to clear the air on comments she made is content creator Shon Arwa who while reacting to the situation urged the TikToker to ‘go home’.

Arwa said her comments were taken out of proportion and that her comments were misinterpreted.

“My comments were taken out of proportion, what I meant by the term ‘go back home’ was like telling someone to go home if what they said did not make sense. Am extremely sorry, that’s not what I preach and we love South Sudanese people,” Arwa said.

The comments by Dj Shiti and Shorn Arwa saw them bashed for trying to promote xenophobia, something the two creatives said they did not tolerate.