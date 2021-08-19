DNG and Fiona James welcome first baby together [Exclusive photos]

In a post on her Instagram, Fiona expressed the joy and happiness of getting to meet her baby and becoming a new mom.

She explained that she was still in disbelief of the amazing gift god had given her an her hubby DNG.

Pulse Live Kenya

"HE made my entire journey smooth yaani. My pregnancy was full of love, joy, happiness, peace, good health and positive vibes. Funny thing I miss being pregnant.

"How I’d easily get away with anything 😂 🙈Carrying a whole human being inside me, feeling every kick and every movement. Miss seeing my stomach move from side to side," the actress said.

Fiona said that some of the highlights of her pregancy was getting to see and listen to the baby's heartbeat during ultrasound checks and finally holding the child in her arms.

"Despite the fact that I miss being pregnant, what I have right now is way much more… Finally you get to meet this person that you fell in love with. That love doubles up. I love every moment right now. You get to hold, kiss and smell them… am addicted to my little one already.

"I never thought I’d love someone this much. It’s a different kinda love. May God guide me as I begin this motherhood journey. May HE protect and keep my baby safe, strong and healthy Fiona continued.

Message to DNG

"To DNG, thanks babe for being my side throughout our entire journey. Thanks for being patient during my emotional days. Thanks for always satisfying all my cravings sanasana Red Devil na mutura za Coco Jambo specifically hehe. Lyons Maid wanafaa kunipea free Red Devils for a whole year 😂😂

"Thanks for being amazing babe. We now a family of 3. Am glad am doing this with you. We love you so much. As we start this new journey of parenthood together, may God be with us. May HE guide us and give us wisdom and knowledge to raise our little one.

"Am so happy as I watch you transition from being my hubby to now a dad. Love it when the two of you sleep together and when you change those dirty diapers. Sasa nataka vacation ingine soon with our new member of our fam😂"