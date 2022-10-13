DNG: 5 solutions to end Nairobi bar owners vs Residents fight

In a post shared on his social media platforms, the radio host-turned-politician said the government is focused on expanding the business environment and creating employment opportunities in the entertainment sector.

"I am grateful that the County Leadership has dismissed the matter. I am personally totally against the closure of businesses. As an Activist who championed the 'Unlock Our County' movement to get our people back in business and get our workers back to work during the Covid-19 Lockdown, these draconian ideas of business closure are saddening. We cannot rush to close businesses just because we have refused to think through solutions," DNG wrote.

Having been involved in the entertainment industry for some time the 'Iyoo' hitmaker castigated those pushing for the closure of the entertainment joints saying they should have engaged and consulted the stakeholders in the industry and offered some of the solutions that could be scouted.

"Those pushing for the closure of bars need to engage and consult Entertainment & Music Industry Experts such as myself. There are many solutions that have not been explored," he said as he listed the solutions.

1. Soundproofing: Soundproofing may prove to be expensive for all the residents living near the entertainment joints but the politician sees it as a way that can be put into consideration.

2. Noise Reduction via cut-offs: This involves tweaking or pulling down the music systems to cut off when the music gets too loud.

3. Installing Glass: The installation of glass in the premises reduces the intensity of sound being projected out of the premises.

4. Repositioning Of Speakers: The direction in which the speakers face tells where the sound is likely going to go which means they can be directed to the direction where there are no residents.

5. Self-Regulation: The outlet managers, owners & DJs need to be engaged to oversee noise reduction.

The legislator further said the County government cannot just wake up and close down businesses it licensed to operate without even engaging them.

He went ahead to say that he had promised to protect businesses during the campaigns saying the laborers in those premises were legitimately looking for livelihood.

"I promised to protect people's businesses. I will never support the destruction of people's businesses. These bar owners and the people employed there are legitimately looking for a source of livelihood. They also pay for licenses. This is a Hustler Government. Hatuwezi kubali wananchi wa kawaida wanyanyaswe (we cannot allow the citizens to be opressed)," he said.

On October 3, Nairobi County’s Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon Angwena, said residents and members of the general public had complained about noise coming from the 43 clubs which he listed for closure.