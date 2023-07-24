The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She was really not having any of it, but did she go a little too far?

Doja Cat attacks her fans for naming themselves 'kittens' Met Gala.Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Recommended articles

In a series of now-deleted posts on the microblogging apps Twitter and Threads, she lambasted her fanbase for trying to name themselves 'Kitten' or 'kittenz'. Her fans were debating on what name would be best for the base, but the singer was not on board with it.

Doja said, "My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house".

Doja cat slams her fans for naming themselves 'Kittens'.
The singer also got into it with another user who asked if she loved her fans, to which the singer replied, "I don't though, I don't even know y'all," and a lot more.

She also told her fans that she does not love them
One of her day-one stans had to take it upon herself to remind the star that she would be nobody without them. In a long post, she penned how disappointed the fan base as a whole has become as a result of how they are being treated.

Her fan penned a detailed message to the singer
Earlier on, the controversial artiste also caught heat after she was spotted on a yacht with her boyfriend J. Cyrus. Not long after the pictures went viral, her fans brought some sexual allegations against him to her notice, expressing their concern and sharing stories about their own negative experiences with him; in response, she blocked each of them. She even responded to a concerned fan, telling her that she did not care that she was losing fans.

In her words, "I don't give a f**k about what you think about my personal life, I never have and I never will give a f**k what you think about my personal life."

Doja Cat has always been controversial, but these days she is making it clear that she does not care about anyone; including her fans.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola
