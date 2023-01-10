ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Babatunde Lawal

He said he doesn't want a troublemaker because they always make issues degenerate into other things.

Quidax X Don Jazzy
Quidax X Don Jazzy

Music executive and ace producer Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has shared his interesting perspectives about his personal life and marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Mavin boss had an interesting time on Nedu's podcast "The Honest Bunch" as he talked about relationships and his love life.

Jazzy confessed that he cannot process the idea of having to stay with one woman for the rest of his life. According to him, this might change in the future when he finds the woman he loves.

He said in parts, "I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person, every other person should go to hell. As of now, in my life, maybe when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, I will then say, every other person is fucked, and this is who I like."

He also explained why he believes marriage has been made out to be a poverty alleviation scheme, which he believes should not be the case.

Speaking on the kind of woman he wants, Don Jazzy highlighted that he wants a woman who is kind, understanding, and not a troublemaker.

In 2021, Jazzy, who has succeeded in keeping his marital life away from the prying eyes of the public, posted his wedding pictures on Instagram and said he was married to Michelle Jackson, but the marriage crashed because he made music his priority.

The Mavin boss said he is still in love with my music and wouldn’t want to marry another and mess it up again with the same mistakes.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Here are all the Golden Globes 2023 winners

Here are all the Golden Globes 2023 winners

How actor landed state job that's similar to a movie role he played

How actor landed state job that's similar to a movie role he played

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Nation journalist Elias Makori in mourning

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Trio Mio speaks on expectations ahead of KCSE results announcement

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

Yemi Alade expands Spotify’s Equal universe

6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

6 upcoming artists win over Sh500,000 in Boomplay's music competition

Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Harmonize

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

Zubeida Kananu Koome

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]