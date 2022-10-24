RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I tell everybody, whatever you do, don't be an artist - Akon

Philip Matogo

Musician Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, known mononymously as Akon, has said that anyone who seeks to be in the music industry should not desire to be an artist.

Akon
Akon

The “Smack That” superstar revealed this in an interview with Twitch/Warner Bros journalist-host Jen Deleon for his return to music.

Read Also

“Oh — I tell everybody, whatever you do, don’t be an artist,” said Akon to Deleon. “That’s the worst part of the business. They work the hardest then get paid the least. They’re the last to get paid. Everything falls on them. If some go down, ok boom it’s their name on the line, so your credibility. The liability all falls on you and then you gotta make sure that everybody’s around you is actually taken care of so when money comes in you pay off everybody else. And then whatever’s left is yours but then you got to pay the IRS after that.”

Akon went on to clarify exactly what he meant:

“That’s why I said music is always a vehicle to get you to real business — to actually engage in real business because as an artist, you know, and then especially if you’re not a writer or producer or anything like that, but the beautiful thing about that though is the business is attracted by it. You attract business, so you have to have some kind of business savvy or sense to understand opportunities when those kind of business opportunities fall in place. And not only that, there’s so many sectors that surround the music industry that you can be apart of, like you can be a producer, you could be a songwriter, you could be a manager, you could be a promoter. I mean there’s so many areas where you actually make a lot more money, you know, without the headache that comes with it.”

Akon also spoke about his various business ventures currently under development, and plenty more.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Influencer Chebet Ronoh celebrates her body in beautiful bikini post [Photo]

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Noti Flow's message to King Alami as she bears the blame for what transpired

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

Diana B thanks fans after a new YouTube milestone

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

The TMI & 3 other Kenyan Podcasts which will benefit from $100K by Spotify

Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in a white wedding gown

Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in a white wedding gown

Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

I tell everybody, whatever you do, don't be an artist - Akon

I tell everybody, whatever you do, don't be an artist - Akon

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise apologises to him, asks to meet

Rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise apologises to him, asks to meet

Trending

Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Ivy Chelimo responds to claims of dating Alvan Kirui

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

A collage of Bill Clinton Muguai and his certificates

Impatience or system failure: Celebrities react to story of struggling first class graduate