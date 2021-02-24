Doreen Majala opens Mediation Practice months after departure from NTV

Lawyer and former news anchor Doreen Majala has opened a mediation practice, about 13 months after leaving NTV.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Ms Majala’s mediation practice goes by the name Ressolution Chambers, LLC, and specializes in custom made dispute resolution.

“Greetings, Introducing to you Ressolution Chambers, LLC. We are a group of professional Mediators specializing in custom made dispute resolution. We believe Mediation is about exploring options and achieving agreeable solution(s). For more info: http://ressolutionchambers.com,” reads her tweet.

Aside from working as a news anchor, Majala is a trained lawyer, Certified Professional Mediator and has been working as an Alternative Dispute Resolution consultant.

Doreen Majala announced her departure from Nation Media Group’s NTV in December 2019.