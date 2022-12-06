RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Fabian Simiyu

Ommy Dimpoz lost a total of Sh1.5M, moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend Maya Mia

Ommy Dimpoz [Instagram]
Ommy Dimpoz [Instagram]

Tanzanian artist is nursing a double tragedy of the loss of his girlfriend Maya Mia and his money which was stolen under unclear circumstances.

Recommended articles

The artist took to his Instagram page to tell his fans that despite being in the mourning period, he has also lost a lot of money.

"Yani hata sijapoa na msiba. Jana nimeibiwa dola elfu 13. Almost milioni 30 hiyo lakini nimeamua kumshtakia Allaah" He posted.

Maya Mia (left) and Ommy Dimpoz (right). [Instagram]
Maya Mia (left) and Ommy Dimpoz (right). [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

[I haven't gotten over the mourning period and I have already lost $13k but I will let God intervene.]

Dimpoz has shared numerous photos and videos that he took with Mia when they were still together.

Rumours have it that she took her own life although there is no concrete evidence of the allegations.

"I am deeply saddened to think that she is gone, she was a person with a heart of gold, My Maya…You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with us will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace up in heaven! Love You." He posted on his Instagram page.

Ommy Dimpoz [Instagram]
Ommy Dimpoz [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Maya Mia also dated Idris Sultan who is a Tanzanian actor he too has taken on his social media pages to eulogise his ex-girlfriend after her demise.

Idris posted a video of himself with Mia with a caption which indicates that he still cherished her despite not being together.

The caption read "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return" when translated from Muslim.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Raquel Muigai wins award for election feature story aired on Citizen TV

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]

Trending

Thee Pluto and Pastor Ezekiel

YouTube names Thee Pluto & Pastor Ezekiel among top content creators in Kenya [List]

An image of an empty NTV studio

NTV unveils new anchor days after sacking Mark Masai in ongoing restructuring

Bahati

Bahati pens heartfelt message to daughter Mueni as she turns 7

Kenyan content creator Arap Uria meeting with legendary football commentator, Peter Drury in Qatar

Arap Uria finally meets Peter Drury in Qatar after viral plea [Photos]