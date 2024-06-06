The sports category has moved to a new website.

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on Bahatis' new show

Lynet Okumu
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024

Musician turned reality TV star Kevin Bahati and his family have officially launched their new reality TV show, 'The Bahati Empire'.

The Bahati family put together a grand launch event on June 6 at the Westwood Hotel in Nairobi.

The launch event was attended by several notable figures from the entertainment industry, all dressed in their finest. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who made a special appearance, shared his thoughts and congratulated the Bahati family for their significant achievement.

Singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and their children posing on the poster of their new shoe 'The Bahati's Empire' set to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2024
Singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua and their children posing on the poster of their new shoe 'The Bahati's Empire' set to premiere on Netflix on June 7, 2024

In his speech, Deputy President Gachagua expressed his admiration for the Bahati family and the broader creative community.

He stated, "I was informed about this last night... I was in the village. And when I was told of this event, I traveled back to be with our young people and artists. To tell them that Kenya loves you. You don't know what you do to our souls."

He continued, "You guys go out of your way to think through and come up with artwork to keep us laughing and happy. I salute you. I am thrilled to sit among great minds and creative minds. Congratulations, Diana and Bahati, for this... You too have broken unpenetrated borders, placing our country on Netflix through 'The Bahati Empire."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024

Gachagua praised Bahati for his journey from a deprived childhood to becoming an international star. "Our government, led by President William Ruto, is very proud of this achievement. From a deprived childhood, your vigor, focus, and hard work have given birth to an international star in the creative industry," he said.

He added, "In just a decade since your debut in music, your growth has been amazing... For this, my good Kevo, you are a flame of inspiration to thousands of upcoming and seasoned artists in Kenya, East Africa, and the African continent. You are opening a window showcasing Kenyan creativity to an audience of over 222 million subscribers in over 190 countries across the world. This show is taking Kenyan content to the world."

The Deputy President highlighted the government's efforts to invest in the growth of the creative industry through the Talanta Hela program.

He encouraged more artists to follow in Bahati’s footsteps and conquer the global stage. "While Diana and Bahati have pioneered this reality show, we look forward to more artists conquering the globe for Kenya to have a bite of the multibillion-dollar creative industry," he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua makes a special appearance at Bahati and Diana Marua's 'The Bahati's Empire' reality show launch event on June 6, 2024

Gachagua also offered words of advice to Bahati and other artists. "As you take on the world, our administration wishes you all the best. Please, as you create content and make people happy, remember that we have values as a society. We are family people, and I am happy most of you have families.

"We have children, young ones who watch your show. What are you telling them? How are you preparing them for life? Be mindful of them and come up with scripts that don't corrupt the values of society."

He also stressed the importance of staying away from drugs and maintaining good mental health. "I also appeal to you to keep off drugs and other harmful substances to your health. Your mental well-being is critical to your success. You guys make good money... Please invest wisely when you are still young because you will not be able to make it when you are old. Buy yourself a good plot and buy a home," he advised.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
