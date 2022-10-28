Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

The parody maker has asked well-wishers to help him clear his higher education fees, saying his parents are not able to help him pay the amount.

On Friday, October 28, the third-year computer science student at Kisii University shared his fees statement, indicating the arrears he owes the school.

This was a continuation of what he had earlier posted on Thursday, October 27, asking for anyone to help in clearing the fee balance amounting to Sh10,900.

The mimicker said despite doing comedy and receiving a loan from Higher Education Loan Board (HELB), he was unable to clear his university fees balance and that his parents were not in a capacity to clear the same.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Hello my friends and my fans despite being a content creator and comedian am also a student at Kisii University in my 3rd year and right facing fees challenges and we've been pushed to the corner by the school administration that we either pay the 100% of the fees by 30th of October or we differ. In my case my parents have nowhere to see this money and I hereby ask any person of goodwill to help me contribute Ksh 10,900 so I can complete the fee so to avoid deferment of my studies," he said.

Mr KK Mwenyewe whose real name is Waithira Zakaria Kariuki is a student at the Kisii University, School of Information Sciences and Technology, and is pursuing a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Applied Computer Science.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mr KK who has mastered the voice and traits of DP Gachagua, has been doing comedy and parody for some time but the mimicking of the deputy President is what has brought him much into the public light.