Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Mama Rachel Ruto has poured her heart out as he celebrates his 54th birthday.

The second lady took to Twitter to say that she feels joy celebrating another year with her husband, which is also their wedding anniversary.

She went on to say that doing life with the deputy president has been one of the greatest adventures of her life and she is very grateful.

Mama Rachel Ruto also described her husband as the most loving and kind person, as well as the best father for their children.

File image of DP Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto

“It fills me with great joy to celebrate another year of life with you. Today, we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary. You are passionate, loving, kind, and have been a great father to our children. @WilliamsRuto

Doing life with you has been the greatest adventure of my life & I'm eternally grateful to have you in my life. Happy birthday, Bill. Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out & help. Eccl.4:9-10” wrote the second lady.

A section of Kenyans then joined her in sending birthday messages to the Deputy President.