Dr Ofweneke threatens to get Milele FM presenter fired

Dennis Milimo

Celebrated Kenyan comedian Sande Bush popularly known as Dr Ofweneke has expressed discontentment in Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray who called him to inquire on the status of his relationship with his wife Christine.

In a recording uploaded on Milele FM’s Instagram page, a fed-up Ofweneke warned the journalist to stop being nosy and concentrate on constructive journalism.

He added that he would take up the matter with the presenter’s boss who happens to be Alex Mwakideu.

“This year I told you to leave my family business alone plus my past marriage, if we are together or not, how does that concern you.

"Do I have to post to the public to prove that we are together, Ankali, I will tell you this as your big brother, I don’t need to post photos about my wife and children for people to know that we are together? Ask me about my projects,” Dr Ofweneke said.

The funnyman further disclosed that he would not allow the journalist to pay his bills using his name.

“If you want to proudly pay your bills with my bad news I will not allow you and will call your boss Alex Mwakideu, because I don’t like this.

“I’m old and its high time you guys start respecting me in this industry. You are calling to ask me because I’m not posting my family? How? This thing will bite you. This thing of looking for sadness in people’s lives,” Ofweneke warned.

The comedian signed off with an affirmation that he is in a happy marriage – warning the Milele FM presenter to never call his phone again.

“Me and my wife are okay, I’m in a happy marriage and I don't have to explain that to the public…you can’t be looking for sadness in people’s lives every day, you are doing this thing the wrong way. I will call your bosses about it and I have stopped posting my family because of people like you. I will not give this industry a reason to celebrate my sadness… my wife is even here I can see her. I’m one of the successful comedians in Kenya and my marriage is not breaking and don’t call me again,” he warned.

