Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Babatunde Lawal

Drake's new jewellery has an interesting backstory, as the rapper is remembering his past loves.

Drack in his necklace {People}
Popular Canadian rapper Drake has gotten a diamond necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he wanted to propose.

The jewelry, which is made of 18K white gold and has 351.38 carats of diamonds, was created by renowned New York-based jeweller Alex Moss.

Moss revealed the bling, which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements the rapper "never did," on Tuesday, December 13 via Instagram.

Moss shared a video of the stunning piece from various angles, with a voiceover explaining the process and meaning behind it.

The voiceover described the piece as "Bordering the impossible, an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection."

The video continued with several shots of the jewelry, "this monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold."

"Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique. 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did. A true wonder of the jewelry world. Presented by Alex Moss New York and Drake," the voiceover concluded.

Moss captioned the video: "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds."

Over the years, Drake has been linked with several women. His most popular relationship was with singer Rihanna, whom he dated from 2009 to 2010.

In 2016, he sparked romance rumours by posting a photo of himself cuddling up to Jennifer Lopez, but the couple split up soon after.

In July 2021, he dated model and reality TV star Johanna Leia.

