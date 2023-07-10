The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Seems like the ladies at the concert were having a little too much fun.

Drake urges his fans to stop throwing their belongings on stage.
Drake urges his fans to stop throwing their belongings on stage.

Recommended articles

In a viral video, the Canadian rapper is seen swerving and dodging bras from his fans during the inaugural show of his 'It's All a Blur' tour.

Eventually, he stopped mid-performance to beg his fans to stop throwing their undies at the concert in Detroit.

This is what I need you to do, Detroit, I am so grateful. But please stop throwing bras at me", he said, laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came after he had earlier encouraged his fans by saying, "Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here", when the first set of ladies threw their undergarments on stage.

Picking up on that statement, his fans continued to throw their personal belongings on stage, and the singer continued to pick up after them until someone hurled a shoe his way.

This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right? Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is cr*zy”, Drake then said to his concert attendees.

The hilarious video of the exchange between Drake and his fans has gone viral across social media platforms. The clip, posted by Daily Loud, received 6.8 million views in just a few hours of being posted.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush shrugs off Jua Cali's apology after TNTT remarks

Njugush shrugs off Jua Cali's apology after TNTT remarks

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to the next level

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to the next level

Tiwa Savage sponsors Ugandan TikToker Yash Popy’s training at prestigious film academy

Tiwa Savage sponsors Ugandan TikToker Yash Popy’s training at prestigious film academy

Mulamwah addresses TikToker Chira, talks career rebranding & retirement

Mulamwah addresses TikToker Chira, talks career rebranding & retirement

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration [Photo]

Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration [Photo]

Andrew Kibe claims Thee Pluto's baby looks more like him, suggests DNA

Andrew Kibe claims Thee Pluto's baby looks more like him, suggests DNA

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper, Micheal Ray Stevenson alias Tyga

U.S. rapper Tyga reacts to matatu bearing his image

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua