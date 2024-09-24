I’m richer than her! - Salasya claps back after Huddah snubbed his Sh10K

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has thrown a jab at socialite Huddah Monroe, who declined his offer of Sh10,000.

The socialite rejected the MP’s cash, claiming it was a negligible amount compared to her usual transactions.

Salasya’s reply, posted on his Instagram page, revealed his disappointment and personal views on Huddah and socialites in general.

Salasya's response to Huddah's rejection

Taking to Instagram, Peter Salasya did not hold back in expressing his thoughts on the situation.

According to the MP, Huddah Monroe had requested money from him through WhatsApp during their interactions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Salasya noted that while he felt sorry for her financial state, he sent her Sh10,000, despite suspecting that she was struggling.

"Nimefika Uganda vizuri and I will be giving a video, but ni mzee kuniliko na mkora... She is broke everyday, she was asking money from me through WhatsApp hadi akanipa number yake ya Kenya," Salasya explained.

He further claimed that Huddah's portrayal of a successful lifestyle, including owning a beauty business, was false.

He disclosed that his experience with her led him to believe she did not actually own a shop as she had stated. Salasya expressed regret over promoting what he termed as a “scam product” from her beauty line.

Accusations about Huddah’s financial situation

Salasya went on to share more about his thoughts on Huddah's past, including allegations that she had been involved in dubious dealings in Dubai.

Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

He claimed that Huddah had been held for two years due to her association with Hushpuppi, a Nigerian man convicted of fraud.

"I only realised she is broke after noticing she was held incommunicado and hostage in Dubai for two years after eating money belonging to Hushpuppi... The Dubai security forces confiscated everything belonging to her because she was being investigated for conspiracy," Salasya wrote.

The MP added that he has since distanced himself from socialites, noting that many live beyond their means while maintaining a façade of success.

Huddah Monroe's earlier reaction

Earlier, Huddah had declined the Sh10,000 sent by Salasya, stating that the amount was insignificant compared to her usual transactions.

Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

She explained that she had not even noticed the MP’s transfer, as her financial dealings involve much larger sums.

"This guy sent me KSh 10,000, which I didn’t even notice," Huddah stated, adding, "How would I notice Sh10,000 surely, when people send Sh2,200,000?"