Highlights of Benga queen Princess July's life: Hit songs, awards & challenges

Her death made headlines with music enthusiasts remembering a decorated icon and a music queen who paved the way for many stars and whose resilience in the face of challenges inspired many.

The nine weeks preceding her death were characterized by health challenges that took a toll on her health.

She was in and out of hospital, with bills mounting as she bravely battled the health challenges.

The Benga music maestro breathed her last on Saturday evening while receiving treatment at Migori County Referral Hospital.

Her death was confirmed by family members with her son Ogudah Bradley taking to social media to convey the depth of his loss writing:

“Mamana (my mother) Princess Jully is no more. It’s unbearably hard for me.”

Benga queen Princess July Pulse Live Kenya

Her music not only entertained but also educated the audience, delving into various aspects of life.

‘Dunia Mbaya’ in which the benga maestro sang of the ravages of HIV/AIDS and its impact at a time when the scourge was wreaking havoc globally was among her greatest hits.

The song saw the Benga maestro bag the top award at the 'Benga' music extravaganza, an initiative by the national broadcaster, KBC that was undoubtedly the top award at the time.

At the peak of her career, Princess July moved the crowd with her lyrics and was declared the winner of the top cash prize of Sh100,000.

Husband's death and change in fortunes

The death of her husband, Benga superstar Prince Jully of Jolly Boys Band in 1997 marked a significant turning point for Princess July.

Princess July admitted in a past interview that she could not manage her band or fight pirates who swarmed the industry at the time, stealing from talented artistes.

“When my husband was alive, he supported my music. He produced most of my songs. I even learnt from him how to produce my own music. Life was too good. My band and I used to tour places including Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam and many other destinations. However, when he passed on, things changed completely,” she admitted.

Challenges and relocating from Nairobi to Migori

Determined to soldier on, Princess July produced several hit songs, bagging several awards besides touring Norway, Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland between 2001 and 2007.

A myriad of challenges would see the Benga legend relocate to her rural home in Migori in 2012.

Benga queen Princess July Pulse Live Kenya

She eked a living as a casual labourer in the gold mines in Osiri, Makalda, Komito and Kokumo, Migori County.

“I have lost close to 30 kilos ever since I relocated back home from the city in 2012 due to many challenges,” Princess July recounted in an interview in 2015.

Betrayal by those she had helped

She further recounted how those she had helped in their times of need turned their backs on her when she needed them.

“People forget those who helped them in their times of need. When I had money, everybody wanted to be around me; including friends and strangers. Now that I am penniless, nobody wants to be associated with me. None of them has even bothered to call and enquire about my well-being.

“There are times when I walk for close to 20 kilometres to the work site where I toil for my daily bread. I buy unprocessed stones and mine two to three grammes of gold, which I sell for between Sh200 and Sh300. It is better to get that small amount of money to buy food and clothes than staying idle as I wait to die.” Princess July noted at the time.

Her plight saw well-wishers rally behind her in a bid to give her another chance to rise again to the top, but this was never to be as the queen of Luo Benga music breathed her last before attaining the success that was synonymous with her name in the 90s and early 2000s.

Talent nurtured by Princess July

A master of her trade, Princess July nurtured talents with her band members attaining success in their own rights, courtesy of the experience, exposure and lessons acquired while singing alongside the Luo Benga music legend.

