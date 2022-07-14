Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

"This is 40. 40 reasons why I love you. 1: You are kind 2: You are an amazing father 3: You are loyal 4: You’re God-fearing 5: You love your family 6: Your patience 7: Your sensitivity 8: Your constant support of me 9: Your charm 10: Your fashion sense 11: You have an open mind 12: You’re a feminist 13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh," she wrote.

''14: You never give up on me 15: You buy me nice bags 😬 16: You’re my atm 17: You know something about everything 18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒) 19: You’re sexy 20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos 21: You’re intentional with me 22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe."

"23: You know how to cheer me up (food) 24: You’re a realist 25: You have passion for all that you do 26: Your courage to chase your dream 27: You’re level-headed 28: Your confidence 29: You are intelligent 30: You are disciplined 31: You have the most gorgeous smile 32: Your relationship with God."

"33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me ) 34: You are a man of your word 35: You’re a hard worker 36: you accept and understand my moody personality 37: You are reliable 38:Your work ethic 39: Your humility 40: Your morals."

Happy birthday to Ebuka from all of us at Pulse.

Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer and media personality from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria.

He is known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, the long-running Rubbin' Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men's Corner on Ebonylife Television.