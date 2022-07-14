Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife, Cynthia has shared forty reasons why she loves him as he clocks forty.
The mother of two made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
"This is 40. 40 reasons why I love you. 1: You are kind 2: You are an amazing father 3: You are loyal 4: You’re God-fearing 5: You love your family 6: Your patience 7: Your sensitivity 8: Your constant support of me 9: Your charm 10: Your fashion sense 11: You have an open mind 12: You’re a feminist 13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh," she wrote.
''14: You never give up on me 15: You buy me nice bags 😬 16: You’re my atm 17: You know something about everything 18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒) 19: You’re sexy 20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos 21: You’re intentional with me 22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe."
"23: You know how to cheer me up (food) 24: You’re a realist 25: You have passion for all that you do 26: Your courage to chase your dream 27: You’re level-headed 28: Your confidence 29: You are intelligent 30: You are disciplined 31: You have the most gorgeous smile 32: Your relationship with God."
"33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me ) 34: You are a man of your word 35: You’re a hard worker 36: you accept and understand my moody personality 37: You are reliable 38:Your work ethic 39: Your humility 40: Your morals."
Happy birthday to Ebuka from all of us at Pulse.
Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer and media personality from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria.
He is known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, the long-running Rubbin' Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men's Corner on Ebonylife Television.
He got married to Cynthia in 2016 and they have two adorable daughters.
