RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]
Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]

The mother of two made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

"This is 40. 40 reasons why I love you. 1: You are kind 2: You are an amazing father 3: You are loyal 4: You’re God-fearing 5: You love your family 6: Your patience 7: Your sensitivity 8: Your constant support of me 9: Your charm 10: Your fashion sense 11: You have an open mind 12: You’re a feminist 13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh," she wrote.

''14: You never give up on me 15: You buy me nice bags 😬 16: You’re my atm 17: You know something about everything 18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒) 19: You’re sexy 20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos 21: You’re intentional with me 22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe."

"23: You know how to cheer me up (food) 24: You’re a realist 25: You have passion for all that you do 26: Your courage to chase your dream 27: You’re level-headed 28: Your confidence 29: You are intelligent 30: You are disciplined 31: You have the most gorgeous smile 32: Your relationship with God."

"33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me ) 34: You are a man of your word 35: You’re a hard worker 36: you accept and understand my moody personality 37: You are reliable 38:Your work ethic 39: Your humility 40: Your morals."

Happy birthday to Ebuka from all of us at Pulse.

Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer and media personality from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]
Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO] Pulse Nigeria

He is known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija, the long-running Rubbin' Minds talk show on Channels TV as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men's Corner on Ebonylife Television.

He got married to Cynthia in 2016 and they have two adorable daughters.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Boniface Mwangi on the hot seat as Roast House premieres on Showmax

Boniface Mwangi on the hot seat as Roast House premieres on Showmax

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing [Photos]

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Corazon reveals how her kids were almost taken away while battling depression

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Nigerian star Mayorkun set to perform in Kenya alongside Bien & Jovial

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel