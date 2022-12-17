Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

The show was a mixture of Samidoh music and drama between his women. Physical exchanges began when Nyamu went where Samidoh was seated engaged him a bit and sat on his lap just at the sight of Samidoh’s wife Edday.

An angry Edday could not stand being disrespected by Nyamu and she angrily rose all charged towards senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu looking to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu being also escorted away.

During his performance in the show, Nyamu joined Samidoh on stage and grooved to the music which had Samidoh uncomfortable asking security to take her off stage.

Earlier, Edday shared a photo on her Instagram with Samidoh saying she was ending the year on a high note with family in Dubai.

“Ending the year on a high note with family and friends.Dubai lazima mugithi ishike,” Edday wrote.

Samidoh performed with other Mugiithi artists, Joyce Wa Mama, Karangu Wa Muraya, DJ Dbul.

Commenting on the incident, Samidoh’s music promoter, who has also been embroiled in the drama, urged Samidoh’s wife Edday to remain strong as these were just interruptions that would soon end.

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

“You are in my prayers sorry hun my flight got interrupted in Switzerland but hold your husband tight. Remember when things are too good that’s when the devil comes for you. Stay calm this shall pass too. Always remember you have the crown 👑 fix it nicely better days are ahead of you my sister,” Bernice wrote.