ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

Amos Robi

Samidoh was performing in a Dubai club where his wife Edday Nderitu and baby mama Karen Nyamu were present

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh
Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh

A video has emerged online showing Mugithi singer Samidoh’s wife and his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu engaging in a fistfight in a club in Dubai on December 16, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The show was a mixture of Samidoh music and drama between his women. Physical exchanges began when Nyamu went where Samidoh was seated engaged him a bit and sat on his lap just at the sight of Samidoh’s wife Edday.

An angry Edday could not stand being disrespected by Nyamu and she angrily rose all charged towards senator Nyamu.

Edday grabbed Nyamu looking to land blows on her but the two were quickly restrained with Samidoh whisking his wife away and Nyamu being also escorted away.

During his performance in the show, Nyamu joined Samidoh on stage and grooved to the music which had Samidoh uncomfortable asking security to take her off stage.

READ: I’m not interested in marrying Samidoh - Karen Nyamu on why he doesn’t post her

Earlier, Edday shared a photo on her Instagram with Samidoh saying she was ending the year on a high note with family in Dubai.

“Ending the year on a high note with family and friends.Dubai lazima mugithi ishike,” Edday wrote.

Samidoh performed with other Mugiithi artists, Joyce Wa Mama, Karangu Wa Muraya, DJ Dbul.

Commenting on the incident, Samidoh’s music promoter, who has also been embroiled in the drama, urged Samidoh’s wife Edday to remain strong as these were just interruptions that would soon end.

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu
Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh is worth fighting for - Karen Nyamu

“You are in my prayers sorry hun my flight got interrupted in Switzerland but hold your husband tight. Remember when things are too good that’s when the devil comes for you. Stay calm this shall pass too. Always remember you have the crown 👑 fix it nicely better days are ahead of you my sister,” Bernice wrote.

Bernice has recently had to tell off Karen Nyamu accused of trying to steal Samidoh from her.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

NTV raids KTN newsroom as it sets up new team following mass firing

NTV raids KTN newsroom as it sets up new team following mass firing

Diamond expands his media house after splashing millions in new investment

Diamond expands his media house after splashing millions in new investment

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

This has been the hardest challenge - Dr Reign celebrates new milestone

This has been the hardest challenge - Dr Reign celebrates new milestone

Esther Musila shares 3 valuable lessons picked from 2022

Esther Musila shares 3 valuable lessons picked from 2022

Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi launch holiday-themed Swahili guidebook

Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi launch holiday-themed Swahili guidebook

You will not see heaven - Jony Hairdesigner tells Size 8 after alleged discrimination

You will not see heaven - Jony Hairdesigner tells Size 8 after alleged discrimination

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Jeff Koinange

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]