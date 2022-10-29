Eddie Butita questions KRG's Sh5B net worth with cheeky remarks [Video]

In an interview with content creator Mungai Eve, Butita laughed off the statements and alleging that he gave the value in Uganda Shillings.

"KRG hureason na pesa ya Uganda, unajua alisomea Uganda. So yeye akisema net worth anasema in Ugandan Shillings. (KRG reasons with Ugandan currency in mind, you know he studied in Uganda. So when he declared his net worth, he did so in Ugandan shillings)" Butita said

The musician whose flashy lifestyle has been the talk on town on several occasions placed his net worth at 5billion shillings.

From throwing lavish parties, to driving top-of-the range cars and living in a princely home, the musician’s life is punctuated by deep pockets.

In an interview with DR Ofweneke, KRG claimed that he is the wealthiest musician in the country, and wealthier than several politicians in the country, including Musalia Mudavadi.

"My money comes from business. I am into construction. I have a company called Kilions Group that builds roads and buildings together with my partner. I also have a tour and travel business called Taraja Safaris where we do ticketing, safaris, and car hire. I also have a transport business under Wallstreet Corporation that runs the business of commercial lorries like trailers and tippers. I have other investments too" KRG explained.

He elaborated that he made his first million before turning 18 stating: "That was in 2008, I was 17 years".

Pulse Live Kenya

A section of netizens also did not believe the musician with some questioning his source of wealth, prompting his to respond.

“Kwanini watu wanakasirikia success yangu? Niko na pesa na sio tafadhali… Na pesa zangu sio za kupea watu bure coz naendelea kuchanga ndio nifikie akina Elon Musk and the other dollar billionaires.” KRG noted.