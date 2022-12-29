ADVERTISEMENT
Eddy Kenzo: My sweet, sour relationship with Bobi Wine

Mzee Asingwire

Musician Edrisah Musuuza, known professionally as Eddy Kenzo, said the grievances between him and Bobi Wine are not so extensive to prevent them from working together in the future.

Bobi Wine and Eddy Kenzo
"I don't have any problem with Bobi Wine... We just have a few issues we don't agree on, just as in any other interpersonal relationship,” Kenzo said in a recent interview.

“But I pray for him and wish him only the best. Just because we don't agree on some issues doesn't mean I don't like him. I like him and I pray for him. Bobi Wine is family, you know, Bobi Wine is family. I love him a lot and God bless him and his family so that everything goes well for them.”

It is important to note that Wine’s music label Firebase Crew played a role in Kenzo’s early years in the music industry.

According to Kenzo, one night he was performing at Wallet Pub, located in Kabuusu, Rubaga Division, Kampala and Wine was among the revelers.

After his performance, friends told him that Wine had liked his performance. Kenzo had released his first single titled Tuteese.

"I started singing around 2007 and I released a song titled Tuteese, it opened my eyes, and people enjoyed it, and when I would hit the stage at Wallet Pub in Kabuusu, they would cheer along and give me money. One day I was singing, and they told me when you were singing, Bobi Wine said you sing well. I don't know if the emcee was lying to me or telling the truth,” Kenzo has said.

The compliment from Wine excited the Tweyagale singer and he came up with a plan to meet Wine. Luckily enough, in the process, he recorded a song with Wine’s brother Mikie Wine.

"When I got that information, I started coming to Firebase in Kamwokya, but when I reached I feared meeting Bobi Wine because I didn't know if the information was true. But I befriended people like Phantom Lovins. I told him what I do, and I sang for him. I spent like three months visiting the studio. I would deceive people that I'm meeting Bobi Wine... I even recorded a song with Mikie Wine before meeting Bobi Wine,” said Kenzo.

“He listened to the song from Dembe FM, and he said, oh my God, Mikie Wine released a song with a young man, who is he?... when he had the song, he liked it, and he would play it in his car and we promoted it, and it became a hit and I started moving with them,... and that's when he got to know me.”

In the past 15 years of his music career, Kenzo has risen to the top and scored lots of firsts, including becoming the first Ugandan to win a BET award.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
