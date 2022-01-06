In an update through his official Twitter handle, Edgar Obare disclosed that his Instagram account operating under the name bnnke @bnnke has been disabled by the Instagram Management.

He has promised to appeal the decision.

“Good morning, so instagram today decided to disable my account bnnke on Instagram. We are working to figure out what to do next, as we appeal this decision with Instagram. See you soon,” Edgar Obare said.

Edgar Obare’s account deactivated by Instagram Management Pulse Live Kenya

A search done on the photo and video sharing app gives you a message that reads; “Sorry, this page isn't available.

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram,”.

In August, Obare again lost his main account that was operating under his name ‘Edgar Obare’. At that particular time, he was on the spot over his ‘Wash Wash’ expose.

“My Main account has been deactivated, working to get it restored. Meanwhile we already prepared for such outcomes and I can also be posting here” said Obare via his now disabled BNN Instagram account.

The blogger went on to caution his ‘Tea Consumers’ to avoid all accounts operating in his real name at the moment, terming them fake.

“All accounts with my name are fake, Report Please” said Edgar Obare.

