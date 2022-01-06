RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edgar Obare's account deactivated by Instagram management

Dennis Milimo

If you are a heavy consumer of blogger Edgar Obare’s ‘Tea’ by now you must have realized that his Instagram account ‘BnnKe’ is missing.

In an update through his official Twitter handle, Edgar Obare disclosed that his Instagram account operating under the name bnnke @bnnke has been disabled by the Instagram Management.

He has promised to appeal the decision.

“Good morning, so instagram today decided to disable my account bnnke on Instagram. We are working to figure out what to do next, as we appeal this decision with Instagram. See you soon,” Edgar Obare said.

A search done on the photo and video sharing app gives you a message that reads; “Sorry, this page isn't available.

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram,”.

In August, Obare again lost his main account that was operating under his name ‘Edgar Obare’. At that particular time, he was on the spot over his ‘Wash Wash’ expose.

“My Main account has been deactivated, working to get it restored. Meanwhile we already prepared for such outcomes and I can also be posting here” said Obare via his now disabled BNN Instagram account.

The blogger went on to caution his ‘Tea Consumers’ to avoid all accounts operating in his real name at the moment, terming them fake.

“All accounts with my name are fake, Report Please” said Edgar Obare.

Also Read: Edgar Obare breaks silence after his Instagram Account was Deactivated

Disabled Instagram accounts - Instagram doesn't provide precise guidance for why accounts are disabled, but it does say that it results from violating community guidelines or terms of use.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

