Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda recently found himself in a heated exchange with a fan after releasing his latest song, 'Am Very Rare'.

The fan questioned whether the song stayed true to gospel music, criticising the artist’s approach and suggesting he look to other countries for inspiration.

The fan expressed disappointment in Eko Dydda’s new release, claiming it lacked the spiritual depth expected of gospel music.

"Nothing like Jesus here, Kenyan gospel artists should go to TZ, Nigeria and Rwanda and see why their music goes beyond borders. Spend time in the secret place, Mungu akupee songs from the spirit, hii ni nini Sasa," the fan wrote.

According to the fan, Kenyan gospel musicians need to seek inspiration from their Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Rwandan counterparts, whose music seems to have a broader appeal.

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Pulse Live Kenya

Eko Dydda’s response

Eko Dydda was quick to respond, standing firm in his artistic expression. He addressed the fan’s comment about the 'secret place' for divine inspiration.

"Ona huyu Sasa, hio secret place ni wapi? Hata kwa nyumba yako Kuna place we huficha vitu so you can go and seek God," the rapper wrote, questioning the notion of a 'secret place' where artists could supposedly find spiritual inspiration.

The rapper went on to address a broader issue of self-doubt among Kenyans, expressing concern over how many Kenyans compare themselves unfavourably to their neighbours.

"Who made us hate ourselves this much Kenyans, why is it that you don't believe that you could ever have anything special?

"You have to always say how your neighbours are better than your own sons while the neighbours have to come to your home to be recognised even in their own backyard," Eko Dydda said, lamenting the tendency to overlook local talent in favour of foreign artists.

Focus on spiritual impact over popularity

In his detailed response, Eko Dydda emphasised that his priority lies in winning souls rather than crossing borders.

He dismissed the idea that gospel music should be judged by its international reach, highlighting the spiritual mission behind his music.

"We don't care about crossing borders musically, we care about winning souls and crossing the border to heaven," he stated.

The rapper also pointed out that while many admire Israel for its spiritual significance, Israeli gospel songs don’t necessarily achieve international fame, yet that does not diminish their spiritual value.