The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Amos Robi

Eko Dydda also spoke about self-doubt among Kenyans, highlighting his concern about how often they compare themselves negatively to neighbouring countries.

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda
Gospel rapper Eko Dydda
  • He defended his latest song 'Am Very Rare' against criticism from a fan who questioned its adherence to gospel music
  • The rapper emphasised that his priority lies in winning souls rather than crossing borders with his music
  • He dismissed the idea that gospel music should be judged by international reach and highlighted the spiritual mission behind his music

Recommended articles

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda recently found himself in a heated exchange with a fan after releasing his latest song, 'Am Very Rare'.

The fan questioned whether the song stayed true to gospel music, criticising the artist’s approach and suggesting he look to other countries for inspiration.

The fan expressed disappointment in Eko Dydda’s new release, claiming it lacked the spiritual depth expected of gospel music.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing like Jesus here, Kenyan gospel artists should go to TZ, Nigeria and Rwanda and see why their music goes beyond borders. Spend time in the secret place, Mungu akupee songs from the spirit, hii ni nini Sasa," the fan wrote.

According to the fan, Kenyan gospel musicians need to seek inspiration from their Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Rwandan counterparts, whose music seems to have a broader appeal.

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda
Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Eko Dydda went to an all-girls school

ADVERTISEMENT

Eko Dydda was quick to respond, standing firm in his artistic expression. He addressed the fan’s comment about the 'secret place' for divine inspiration.

"Ona huyu Sasa, hio secret place ni wapi? Hata kwa nyumba yako Kuna place we huficha vitu so you can go and seek God," the rapper wrote, questioning the notion of a 'secret place' where artists could supposedly find spiritual inspiration.

The rapper went on to address a broader issue of self-doubt among Kenyans, expressing concern over how many Kenyans compare themselves unfavourably to their neighbours.

"Who made us hate ourselves this much Kenyans, why is it that you don't believe that you could ever have anything special?

"You have to always say how your neighbours are better than your own sons while the neighbours have to come to your home to be recognised even in their own backyard," Eko Dydda said, lamenting the tendency to overlook local talent in favour of foreign artists.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel rapper Eko Dydda
Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eko Dydda breaks silence after claims that he kicked out his wife and kids

In his detailed response, Eko Dydda emphasised that his priority lies in winning souls rather than crossing borders.

He dismissed the idea that gospel music should be judged by its international reach, highlighting the spiritual mission behind his music.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don't care about crossing borders musically, we care about winning souls and crossing the border to heaven," he stated.

Gospel rapper Eko Dydda
Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Gospel rapper Eko Dydda Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper also pointed out that while many admire Israel for its spiritual significance, Israeli gospel songs don’t necessarily achieve international fame, yet that does not diminish their spiritual value.

"Have you ever heard Israelite hit songs in Kenya? Does that make them less spiritual?" he questioned.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

Diamond Platnumz addresses online banter linking him to embattled P Diddy

Diamond Platnumz addresses online banter linking him to embattled P Diddy

Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences

Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences

Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Comedian Dr King'ori

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Actor Peter Macon

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Comedian Flaqo & his ex girlfriend Keranta

Cheating allegations surface as Keranta confirms breakup with Flaqo