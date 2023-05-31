The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wambui Ngugi shares Elani's plans after a 4-year break

Amos Robi

Elani has been silent since the release of their album 'The colour of love'

Elani
Elani

Kenyan musical sensation Elani has once again sparked a social media frenzy as fans express their longing for new music from the beloved band.

On May 28, social media was ablaze with curiosity about Elani's prolonged absence from the music scene, leaving fans eager for their next musical masterpiece.

Comprising the incredibly talented vocalists Maureen Kunga, Wambui Ngugi, and Brian Chweya, Elani has mesmerized audiences with their soul-stirring voices that send shivers down the spine. Their captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics have left an indelible mark on listeners.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Wambui Ngugi acknowledged the fans' anticipation and the pressure that comes with it. She shed light on their current situation explaining what members of the trio are up to.

"We are enjoying each other's company during our little break from releasing projects together. We're also exploring other things we've always wanted to do," Wambui said.

Elani
Elani Elani Pulse Live Kenya

Recognizing the impact of fame, Wambui emphasized the band's commitment to safeguarding their personal lives and selectively sharing aspects that resonate with them. Their primary focus remains on their music, allowing fans to connect with them on their own terms.

Addressing their loyal supporters, Wambui expressed gratitude and reassured them that Elani constantly keeps their fans in mind. She promised that the band would release new songs when the timing feels right, guided by a higher power.

"God will see our plans through, and when the time comes," she said.

Reflecting on their profound impact, Wambui marvelled at the ability of Elani's music to transcend generational boundaries.

Their songs have touched the lives of both young and old, forging deep connections among listeners of all ages.

Elani
Elani Elani Pulse Live Kenya

The band members remain humble in the face of the unexpected success of their hit songs, acknowledging that they never anticipated the profound impact their music would have.

Elani is behind songs such as 'Milele', 'Kookoo', 'Jana Usiku' 'Zuzu' and many more.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
