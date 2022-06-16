Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

The 15-time chess champion will now have her portfolio build by the agency and that entails editorial coverage, fashion, beauty plus lifestyle endorsements.

comedian Elsa Majimbo

"Joining the IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Elsa Majimbo said.

The signing of Elsa Majimbo to IMG and WME come days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

