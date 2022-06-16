RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Elsa Majimbo has achieved yet another fete days after being featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has yet again registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.

Recommended articles

IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

The 15-time chess champion will now have her portfolio build by the agency and that entails editorial coverage, fashion, beauty plus lifestyle endorsements.

comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

"Joining the IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Elsa Majimbo said.

The signing of Elsa Majimbo to IMG and WME come days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, she has won the E! People’s Choice award, Harvard Vanguard trophy, GQ Entertainer of the year award and launched her own documentary.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Magixx reveals how he was discovered by Don Jazzy, plans to visit East Africa [Interview]

Magixx reveals how he was discovered by Don Jazzy, plans to visit East Africa [Interview]

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

History made as Rayvanny becomes 1st African artiste to enter top Spanish Awards

History made as Rayvanny becomes 1st African artiste to enter top Spanish Awards

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

Diana Marua unleashes never seen before 2011 photos working as receptionist

Diana Marua unleashes never seen before 2011 photos working as receptionist

Blessing Lung'aho opens up on joining comedy amidst flourishing acting career

Blessing Lung'aho opens up on joining comedy amidst flourishing acting career

Trending

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Zari Hassan