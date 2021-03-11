Popular comedienne, Elsa Majimbo is trending again, thanks to her viral tweet.

Elsa, who was out of the country, tweeted about her experience using the airline, Kenya Airways.

She warned her audience to stay away from using the airline citing negligence. She claims that the airline left her luggage in another country and they were yet to issue an apology, or give a way forward.

Elsa Majimbo

"Today morning Kenya Airways @KenyaAirways left my luggage in another country cause the weight couldn’t enter the plane....jsksjksjkk! WHAT!?! I was told this after I waited for my bags for 30 MINS!!!!!

No apologies were issued. The plane was incredibly small it looked like a domestic flight one. I would not recommend this airline tbh . For travelers avoid it if you can," read her tweet.

Elsa has always been an internet sensation since she started on her satirical monologues during quarantine in the Covid pandemic.

Elsa Majimbo (Photo: Forbes)

With South Africans claiming her as their own and vice-versa, it seems that many Kenyans on Twitter are bitter about this and usually never seem to agree with most Elsa’s tweets.

However, Kenya Airways has since issued an apology for the mix-up.