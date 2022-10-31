RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Babu Owino resumes his online teaching classes

Masia Wambua

The legislator is a graduate of the University of Nairobi.

Babu Owino
Babu Owino

Embakasi East Constituency member of Parliament, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has resumed his online teaching classes as the sitting for end-year exams nears.

Babu Owino has decided to enhance his desire to share his knowledge with learners and now is planning to travel across 47 counties to teach and motivate learners from January 2023.

Since Covid-19, hit the country, the legislator has been offering free Science and Mathematics classes to Standard 8, and Form 4 learners.

Babu normally picks notable topics that are mostly examined in KCPE and then he teaches about them with the class sessions being broadcasted on his Facebook and YouTube pages.

On Sunday, October 30 notified the public that he was going to start the online classes and even shared some of the lessons he had done for the day which he said are motivation to the candidates.

"Yesterday’s 2022 KCPE Mathematics," he captioned one of the sessions attached on his socials.

A poster obtained from Babu Owino's social media handles announcing online classes start off.
A poster obtained from Babu Owino's social media handles announcing online classes start off. Pulse Live Kenya

As a result of his good gesture and desire to help, he was in 2020 recognized by the United Nations and the Voice of America for his online teaching classes in a feature that was compiled by VOA and was highlighted on the United Nations Website.

After High School, Babu joined the University of Nairobi in 2008 to pursue a bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science and graduated with First Class Honors in 2012.

Later in 2013, went back to Nairobi University to pursue a degree in Law. In 2011 he was elected as the chairperson of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU) which is what brought him into the public eye.

Babu would later join politics and on 31 August 2017, he was elected as a Member of Parliament for the Embakasi East Constituency which he successfully defended in the August 9 2022 elections.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
