Emmy Kosgei celebrates 9th marriage anniversary with beautiful message

The Taunet Nelel hit singer through her Instagram sent appreciation to her friends who celerated with them.

“A big thank you fam for the prayers and special messages on this special day in our marriage journey.. God bless you all, God bless and preserve marriages represented here, heal marriages," Emmy wrote.

Emmy Kosgei further said a prayer for those seeking marriage partners.

Emmy Kosgei and her husband Anselm Madubuko Pulse Live Kenya

"May those trusting God for a spouse find one that will add value .. value ...respect..honor.. support.. partner not a competitor above all accommodative to love ...love doesn't keep record of wrongs ... it's kind and patient not perfect.. Each marriage is unique... ✍️ write your own story.. remember Jesus must be at the centre ,” Emmy added.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have been celebrating years together as time passes by.

Emmy Kosgei reveals why she is no rush to have kids with Nigerian tycoon

In 2018 Emmy Kosgei revealed that she was under no pressure to have children and that marriage did not just revolve around having children.

“I didn’t get married just because I wanted to have kids. Relationships are about unions and destinies. If you are attached to the wrong person, it can affect your destiny permanently. I’m also very busy but yes, I do hope to have my own children one day,” she said.

Emmy Kosgei and husband Anselm Madubuko Pulse Live Kenya

While she awaits her children Emmy is a loving step-mum to Anselm Madubuko’s, three children, Velma, Sandra and Anselm Jr. “My step-children respect me and call me mum. I don’t take it for granted,” she disclosed.