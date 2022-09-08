RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Amos Robi

Emmy Kosgei joins Cysrtal Asige and George Mbugua who have been nominated to represenet people living with disabilities

Emmy Kosgei and her dad
Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei is elated after his father Jackson Kosgei was nominated for member of parliament position under the United Democratic Alliance

The singer through her Instagram congratulated his father who will represent people with special needs in the National Assembly.

“Oh glory to God!!! Congratulations daddy 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏hon. Jackson Kosgei Bsp Emeritus God can be proven! At his time ...,” Emmy wrote on her Instagram.

Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei
Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kalonzo sets sights on Senate Speaker seat

Bishop Kosgei is among the five nominated MPs under the UDA party, the other four are Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi, Abdisirat Khalif Ali, Dorothy Muthoni Ikaria and Joseph Wainaina Iraya.

From the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, former Suba South lawmaker John Mbadi, who is also ODM chair and Umulkher Mohamed were nominated to the National Assembly.

In the senate, the UDA party nominated the secretary general Veronica Maina, Karen Nyamu and former Kajiado East legislator Peris Tobiko. The others are Gloria Magoma Orwoba, Joyce Chepkoech Korir, Maureen Tabitha Mutinda Roselinda Soipan Tuya, and Miraj Abdillahi Abdulrahman.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina
UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto speaks on LGBTQ+ rights during CNN interview

George Mbugua will represent the interests of people with disabilities

The ODM party on other hand has Catherine Mumma, Beatrice Oyomo, Hamida Kibwana, Betty Batuli Montet and Beth Kalunga. Singer Crystal Asige has been nominated for the seat to represent people with disabilities.

Jubilee party, Wiper party, Amani National Congress (ANC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) had one member of parliament each nominated to the National Assembly.

Former Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege got entry to the National Assembly through the Jubilee party while Wipers nomination to the national assembly has been withheld as the matter is actively in court.

Sabina Chege
Sabina Chege Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

"Not allocated due to the interim court order restraining the Commission from allocating the seat," IEBC said.

Musalia Mudavadi's ANC will be represented by Joseph Hamisi Denart while the UDM will be represented by Suleka Hulbale Harun.

