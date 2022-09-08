Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

The singer through her Instagram congratulated his father who will represent people with special needs in the National Assembly.

“Oh glory to God!!! Congratulations daddy 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏hon. Jackson Kosgei Bsp Emeritus God can be proven! At his time ...,” Emmy wrote on her Instagram.

Emmy Kosgei father Jackson Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Kosgei is among the five nominated MPs under the UDA party, the other four are Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi, Abdisirat Khalif Ali, Dorothy Muthoni Ikaria and Joseph Wainaina Iraya.

From the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, former Suba South lawmaker John Mbadi, who is also ODM chair and Umulkher Mohamed were nominated to the National Assembly.

In the senate, the UDA party nominated the secretary general Veronica Maina, Karen Nyamu and former Kajiado East legislator Peris Tobiko. The others are Gloria Magoma Orwoba, Joyce Chepkoech Korir, Maureen Tabitha Mutinda Roselinda Soipan Tuya, and Miraj Abdillahi Abdulrahman.

Pulse Live Kenya

George Mbugua will represent the interests of people with disabilities

The ODM party on other hand has Catherine Mumma, Beatrice Oyomo, Hamida Kibwana, Betty Batuli Montet and Beth Kalunga. Singer Crystal Asige has been nominated for the seat to represent people with disabilities.

Jubilee party, Wiper party, Amani National Congress (ANC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) had one member of parliament each nominated to the National Assembly.

Former Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege got entry to the National Assembly through the Jubilee party while Wipers nomination to the national assembly has been withheld as the matter is actively in court.

Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

"Not allocated due to the interim court order restraining the Commission from allocating the seat," IEBC said.