The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Emmy Kosgei talks about relationship with her hubby's children & grandchildren

Lynet Okumu

Emmy Kosgei opens up about her relationship with her Nigerian husband's three children and grandchildren.

Emmy Kosgei & hubby Madubuko
Emmy Kosgei & hubby Madubuko

Nigeria-based Kenyan gospel artist Emmy Kosgei recently opened up about her journey as a mother, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of motherhood in today's society.

Recommended articles

In a conversation with Lynn Ngugi, she shared insights into her role as a mother to the extended family she has embraced.

Emmy Kosgei emphasised that society often reduces women to mere objects, pressuring them to conform to traditional notions of motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emmy Kosgei
Emmy Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

She challenged this perception, asserting that motherhood encompasses a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities beyond physical childbirth.

According to Emmy, the pressure to bear children can be overwhelming, but it's crucial to recognise that not everyone desires or can fulfill this expectation.

She highlighted the diverse paths to motherhood, including single motherhood and the choice to forego biological children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is subjecting women. I am not an object. Both men and women are not objects. No law says you must do this to fulfill this. We have single mothers out there without husbands, what do you tell them? We have people that decided they dont want to have kids at all. Some have had kids and handed them over to other people for upbringing...

"You look at people, you dont why they are doing something and then you start judging them. People are going through a lot. You cannot judge them. You can't assume that motherhood is giving birth physically. Motherhood is a role, it is an office. It is a wide range of things. Some people have just limited it to one thing," she said.

Emmy Kosgei
Emmy Kosgei Pulse Live Kenya

For Emmy Kosgei, motherhood extends far beyond biological ties. She emphasized that nurturing and caring for others, regardless of blood relation, is central to the essence of motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

From mentoring young women to supporting families in her community, Emmy exemplifies a holistic approach to maternal care.

She emphasized that cultural norms should not dictate an individual's worth or define their role as a mother.

Instead, she advocates for inclusivity and acceptance of diverse family structures and caregiving arrangements.

Emmy Kosgei and husband Anselm Madubuko
Emmy Kosgei and husband Anselm Madubuko Emmy Kosgei and husband Anselm Madubuko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emmy Kosgei forced to defend herself over remarks she made on Kalenjin men

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy Kosgei shared her personal experience of embracing her husband's children and grandchildren as her own.

"I am raising more kids than I can even tell. I am educating and feeding so many kids. I am mothering old and young women at our church.

"By the time we got married, my husband had three children: two daughters and a son. And grandchildren. they all call me a mother. If I go back to the house now, they will all come to me. That is the kind of mindset that we have," she said.

Emmy Kosgei and hubby Madubuko
Emmy Kosgei and hubby Madubuko ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite entering into a marriage with existing family dynamics, she seamlessly integrated herself into their lives, embodying the true spirit of motherhood.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emmy Kosgei talks about relationship with her hubby's children & grandchildren

Emmy Kosgei talks about relationship with her hubby's children & grandchildren

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder

Jacque Maribe's Biography: Education, TV career, relationship with Jowie & murder case

Jacque Maribe's Biography: Education, TV career, relationship with Jowie & murder case

The day I carried wet pants to the airport - Fridah Mwaka's most cringey moment

The day I carried wet pants to the airport - Fridah Mwaka's most cringey moment

Details of Trio Mio's Congolese-Italian father & his role in the rapper's success

Details of Trio Mio's Congolese-Italian father & his role in the rapper's success

Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

Why fans think Taylor Swift snubbed Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys

Why fans think Taylor Swift snubbed Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys

15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

15 Kenyan celebrities whose partners are not Kenyan

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports