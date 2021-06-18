In a post, Omondi revealed that he had been handed the task upon landing in Tanzania.

“Ningependa kuchukwa Fursa hii kumshukuru Mwenyez Mungu kwa Makubwa anayoendelea kutenda. Leo nimepewa Jukumu KUBWA sanaa Maishani ya kuwa BALOZI wa Temeke na Mkuu wa Temeke bwana Abdallah said mtinika,Mstahiki Meya (honorable Mayor). Na mimi nitayatekeleza Majukumu haya Kwa UMAKINI SANAA...Nitaipa NGUVU ZOTE!!! ,” came Omondi’s statement.

Eric Omondi appointed Ambassador in Tanzania ahead of his show Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi has an upcoming comedy show in the country, where he will be performing at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke.

“Uwanja wa Uhuru ipo Hapa kwetu TEMEKE na Tamasha Kubwa ya ki HISTORIA na ya KIPEKEE tutaifanya hapa Uhuru Stadium/TEMEKE tarehe 17th Julai. Ningependa Kusema Asante sanaa Kwa uongozi wote wa TEMEKE wakiongozwa na Mheshimiwa Mayor. Shukran zangu pia Zimuendee Ndugu na Baba wa Sanaa Mkubwa Fella Kwa Support na Baraka zake Kwa shughuli hii Tupatane Uhuru Stadium Tarehe Kumi na Saba Tuweke HISTORIA kwa ERIC OMONDI STADIUM TOUR.,” wrote Omondi.

Eric Omondi’s ambassadorial work in Tanzania comes as no surprise as he has had a soft spot for the country.

The comedian had involved contestants from Tanzania and Uganda in the second season of his Wife Material Show.