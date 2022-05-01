Eric Omondi blames Harmonize fans for chaos at Captain's Terrace [Video]

He had accompanied Tanzanian star Harmonize to the establishment for what he has now explained as having been nothing more than a club appearance, ahead of his performance on Saturday night.

Omondi now says that angry fans who got rowdy at Captain's are at fault, insisting that Kenyans should know better on how artists conduct business.

"Kenyans have to understand the difference between a club appearance, or technical appearance, or a meet-and-greet and an after-party. They are not like a concert. The artist is just there to chill and enjoy himself, nothing much. He wasn't supposed to perform, Harmonize was coming to perform at KICC, they shouldn't have expected him to perform," Omondi told reporters on Saturday night, at the sidelines of his Afrika Moja concert hosted at KICC.

Tension brewed at Captain's Terrace on Friday night after Harmonize interacted with fans for a few minutes and left immediately.

Most of those present at the establishment had paid up to Sh5,000 for a VVIP pass to party with Harmonize, they seemed to expect a full performance from Konde Boy.

When asked about the entry fees charged to the revelers at Captain's, Omondi stated that he was not aware they had been charged, adding that he had not seen a widely circulated poster on the April 29 club appearance.

The poster had his photo and that of Harmonize, advertising 'Freaky Friday with Harmonize Live, hosted by Eric Omondi'.

The comedian has cautioned Kenyans against such mishaps, saying that they may make other artists avoid making club appearances when visiting Kenya.

"Kenyans know what a club appearance means, they are just pretending not to know. This is done all over the world by musicians.

"For the future, fans and even when Kenyan artistes travel to perform, msitoke hapa na mpeleke ushamba huo... This thing [Captain's Terrace incident] has really trended in Tanzania! Diamond has sen it, Nandy has seen it, Wizkid has seen it and those are big artists. When they see such things don't you think they will be afraid to come to Kenya?" Omondi stated.