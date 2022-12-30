I did my part - Eric Omondi defends himself after accusations of neglecting Simple Boy

In his social media, Eric said he played his bit noting that everyone was paid and he even knew that Simple Boy had also been sorted only to find out otherwise at the last minute.

Eric questioned why Simple Boy’s management allowed him to travel all the way from Nairobi without having pocketed even a shilling.

“For me, I did my part, I spoke to Ruger’s people and they were to be paid and in fact everybody was paid including Ruger, Nodvu Kuu, Kusa and all the DJs. All along I knew Stevo had been paid only for the managers to tell me he was not when I called him to come on stage,”

Pulse Live Kenya

“Stevo Simple Boy management must resign immediately or I will have them arrested. How do you bring an artist all the way from Nairobi when he has yet to be paid even a shilling? What then is your job as a manager?” Eric posed.

According to the comedian, the team accompanying Stevo Simple Boy also consumed food and drinks worth Sh84,000 when they had been paid nothing by the event organizers.

Simple Boy's management on the other hand said the rapper could not perform without an upfront payment.

"Stevo Simple Boy could not perform yesterday night as agreed because Sofire Ent refused to own the agreement by paying the artist before he went on stage. For this reason, we did not see the need of having our artist on stage just to fulfil the organizer's selfish needs," read the management's statement.

Musician Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya