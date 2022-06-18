Eric Omondi gives an update on Chantal’s health

In an interview with YouTuber Mungai Eve, Omondi stated that Chantal has persevered months of abuse at the hands of Traldi.

According to Omondi who labelled Traldi a narcissist, the latest assault is not the first one.

"This guy is a narcisist. Na kitu pia imeniboo hii ni kitu imekua ikiendelea for so long (what pains me is that the physical assault is something that has been happening for a long time)," Eric Omondi lamented.

The comedian also revealed that he responded to Chantal’s distress calls as he has first hand experience of domestic violence during his childhood.

He recounted that his dad who was a police officer beat his mom to a pulp stating: "Mimi “nkigrow up - na hii ni story sijawai tell - my own mom nkiwa primary alishawai pigwa na babangu. Nlitoka shule nkapata mathee amebleed ako hosi ako na black eye. Do you know how helpless I was as a young boy? Hio kitu imenitraumatize mbaka leo. I was in class six. Nlikua nafanyia babangu hivi (push around) ananisukuma.

"(When growing up - and this is the first time I am sharing this - my father assaulted my mother when I was in primary school. Upon coming from school, I found my mum in hospital with a black eye having bled profusely. Do you know how helpless I was as a young boy? I am traumatized to date. I was in class six when my mother was assaulted),” Eric Omondi recounted.

Chantal Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi stated that while he was helpless in his childhood, he will never allow a man to beat up a woman under his watch and had to intervene in the case of Chantal.

"Do you know it's the worst position for a child to be? Na nkajiambia I will revenge on my mom's behalf. I never got to do that. I lost my mom. Nlikua najiambia siku moja nkiwa mkubwa I will avange my mom. Wakarudiana they became lovers wakapendana, I don't know if it ever happened again.

"That's another thing, many women are in such things na watu hawajui. But when I saw my mom go through that I was helpless, I was powerless. And I said one day I will avange her, I lost my mom I lost my dad. So when Chantel called me hio kitu ilirudi nkajiambia today I am a man who is able to help," the comedian explained.

In an earlier statement, the funnyman also accused Traldi of being insecure and weak following his uncalled-for act.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man's strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” read part of Eric Omondi’s post.

Omondi stated that the latest violence meted on Chantal by Traldi left her with a fractured limb as per the earlier posted X-Ray images he posted to prove his allegations.

Nicola Traldi responds on assaulting Chantal

The comedian appealed to all women in abusive relationships to walk out at the first sign of violence and advised Nicola Traldi to present himself to authorities after reporting the matter to Thindigwa Police Station.

In the wake of the allegations, Nicola Traldi maintained that he was innocent and would never lay his hands on a woman.

He added that he had been framed in the whole saga and the truth will soon come out.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day.