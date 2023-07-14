Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

However, Eric revealed that there is currently trouble in paradise because Lynne is not keen on the idea of hosting a gender reveal event, whereas he favours the idea.

The gender reveal is a popular trend where expecting parents announce the sex of their unborn child in a creative and exciting manner.

"Lynne anataka kua surprised day ya delivery. Mimi namwambia nataka kujua na anakataa.

"[Lynne wants to know the gender of our baby on the delivery date. I asked her to consider a gender-reveal for my sake but she still refused]," Eric said in a YouTube interview on Friday.

Eric further elaborated that if they agree to proceed with the gender reveal event, they would entrust this information to someone else, who would then be responsible for revealing the news to the couple during the event.

Despite their differing opinions on the gender reveal, Eric expressed plans to organise a magnificent baby shower for Lynne.

Eric Omondi & Lynne's relationship journey

According to Lynne, she started dating Eric Omondi in 2020 and the rest is history.

They first met after her birthday in 2020, around the first week of April. Lynne recounted that they initially connected while shooting something together, and from there, their bond grew stronger over time.

"For three years now. We've known each other for three years. I met Eric after my birthday in 2020 around the first week of April.

"We were shooting something… Kutoka hapo we've been in touch then vitu zika flow, now we are here," she said.