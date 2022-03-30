Eric Omondi gifts girlfriend Lynne brand new Toyota Vitz [Video]

On Wednesday March 30, 2022, Omondi surprised Lynne with the new car and she could not hold back her tears.

In his update, the funnyman said that Lynne has been very instrumental in the success of his entertainment company (Big Tyme Entertainment), and she deserves the appreciation.

“We got @l.y.nn.e something small for her Birthday🎁🎂🎈🎉🕯🍰. Your resilience, patience and work ethic is unmatched. You have made me and Big Tyme Entertainment soo Proud!,” Omondi said in part.

The Big Tyme Entertainment CEO handed the car to his girlfriend at a time she was turning a year older.

“We hope this little gift expresses our gratitude. The Sky cannot be your limit, shoot for the stars because you are a star⭐🌠🌠. Happy birthday ❤❤❤,” added Omondi.

After receiving the car gift, a thankful Lynne mentioned that was the best thing that has ever happened to her.

“Words cannot express how I feel in my heart. 😭This is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I truly appreciate this.Thank youuuuuuu @ericomondi ❤❤❤,” reads a post from Lynne.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The two (Lynne and Omondi) have been dating for a while but their affair has not been exposed to the public eye.

On March 9, 2022, Lynne jot down a beautiful and precise message to Omondi at a time he was turning 40.

“There's no need for a special day to remind me how special you are. the stars shine wherever you go. Happy birthday❤🦁,” Lynne wrote.

Reactions after Omondi gave Lynne a Car

eddiebutita “She deserves the The car Bro, Looking foward to the Gender Reveal, I heard the news, we are proud of you the family is growing”

antoniothemc “Mimi namletea USB iko na ngoma za Mugithi 😂😂”

felixomondi__ “Lakini hi kizungu mingi ni ya kuwish "boss happy birthday sio "baes😂”

lords333 “I’m happy that she’s happy. Yani she didn’t ask for a Range Rover or feel bad about this car. She appreciates it. She’s a keeper. 👏👏👏🔥🔥”

diana_muruli “Aiiiiii hii gari si ni ile jimmy wanjigi alipeaga erico ya campaign if am not wrong”

rozzy_arose “Italiano alipewa Mercedes, mwenzetu Vitz ..aluta continua😂”

jonnitol “Lazma ingekua ka vits 😂😂...kila kitu yako inakuanga joke's”

sichanginamanda “Kadudu kazee😂 Anyway, we cut our coat according to our cloth. #comedypays😂”.