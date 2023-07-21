Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Victor Juma, who was arrested while protesting against the government, received a visit from Omondi, who not only provided him with food but also expressed his commitment to securing his release and helping him find employment.

"Finally met Victor Juma, the guy who was arrested while crying for his child who was teargassed in Mathare. We are planning to get him out and help him secure a job," Omondi wrote on his Instagram.

The incident that led to Juma's arrest was particularly concerning as the police officer involved disguised himself as a journalist before apprehending the protestor.

According to a video released by Africa Uncensored, Juma was shown confronting police officers from a distance.

Why Victor Juma engaged officers in anti-government protests

He claimed that he had been inside his house but decided to come to the streets after his child fainted because of the presence and actions of the uniformed forces.

According to Amnesty International, the Azimio la Umoja protests have already marked people's deaths, with gunshot wounds being the leading cause of fatalities.

Instances of police brutality came under scrutiny, prompting concerns about the safety of demonstrators.

Eric Omondi's demands to the government

Amid the ongoing public outcry over the high cost of living in Kenya, Eric Omondi has emerged as a prominent advocate for change.

He engaged in discussions with both leaders and citizens, voicing concerns about the burden of living expenses on ordinary Kenyans.

While Eric Omondi has not been physically present at protest sites, his engagement with leaders and citizens has been commendable.

One notable encounter was with the Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who held differing views on the matter.