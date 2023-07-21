ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Amos Robi

Eric has been up in arms for the better part of this year compelling the government to reduce the cost of living

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has rekindled his activism spirit, showing solidarity with a Mathare protestor arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

Victor Juma, who was arrested while protesting against the government, received a visit from Omondi, who not only provided him with food but also expressed his commitment to securing his release and helping him find employment.

"Finally met Victor Juma, the guy who was arrested while crying for his child who was teargassed in Mathare. We are planning to get him out and help him secure a job," Omondi wrote on his Instagram.

The incident that led to Juma's arrest was particularly concerning as the police officer involved disguised himself as a journalist before apprehending the protestor.

READ: Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Positive Impact Influencer of the Year

According to a video released by Africa Uncensored, Juma was shown confronting police officers from a distance.

He claimed that he had been inside his house but decided to come to the streets after his child fainted because of the presence and actions of the uniformed forces.

According to Amnesty International, the Azimio la Umoja protests have already marked people's deaths, with gunshot wounds being the leading cause of fatalities.

Instances of police brutality came under scrutiny, prompting concerns about the safety of demonstrators.

READ: Larry Madowo rescues innocent man injured during maandamano [Video]

Amid the ongoing public outcry over the high cost of living in Kenya, Eric Omondi has emerged as a prominent advocate for change.

He engaged in discussions with both leaders and citizens, voicing concerns about the burden of living expenses on ordinary Kenyans.

While Eric Omondi has not been physically present at protest sites, his engagement with leaders and citizens has been commendable.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
One notable encounter was with the Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who held differing views on the matter.

In a July discussion on Citizen TV, Omondi challenged the Finance Bill 2023, emphasizing that the pressing need for Kenyans was access to affordable food rather than housing which the bill is pushing for.

Amos Robi
