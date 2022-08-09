Eric Omondi lectures Kamene, Obinna & Khaligraph in bitter rant, they respond [Video]

A boastful Omondi cautioned Ms Goro and Obinna to refrain from mentioning his name on their radio show.

“If you are Kenyan entertainer, do not ever address me. I have more followers than you, more money than you, more experience that you. Don’t ever address me, I’m saying this for the very last time. Leo naskia Obinna and Kamene wanaliongelelea kwa Kiss TV. Obinna? Kamene? What is your talent? Who listens to Kiss? Your radio is dead. Don’t address me. You arev azy and stupid idiot. Don’t mention the Presidents name," Omondi warned.

Adding that; “Have you ever left Kenya to do comedy, you are local? Don’t talk about Eric Omondi in your dead radio station. In just one and half months I have in 9 months, what are you doing? Omondi addressed Kamene and Obinna in his bitter rant,"

The funnyman went on to pick a fight with Khaligraph Jones after he mocked his cross-dressing habit.

“Khaligraph Jones, how old are you. I have been in this industry for 14 years and I have been relevant every week. Don’t compare me to yourself,” Omondi told Papa Jones.

However, in quick rejoinder, Kamene Goro clapped back at Omondi with more mockery to the comedian.

“I definitely have more money than you Bro, Wacha nisianza Kusema. Kunishinda labda followers. Keep you name out of your mouth.

“Haiaya basi arudishe Bikini awache kulia, a dance in peace. Naskia Shwarrey for the Bikini Eric Mondi Analia,” Kamene replied.

Comedian Oga Obinna also joined the conversation – bashing Omondi for always chasing clout in the name of content.