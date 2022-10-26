What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

The comedian has been pushing for the bill that seeks to have 75% of Kenyan music played in our local media houses.

According to Eric, the two talked more about his much-publicized play 75% of Kenyan music content which seeks to support the creative and entertainment industry.

He said the final touches are being done on the bill in readiness for tabling on the floor of Parliament after engaging in a lengthy talk with the legislator.

The rib cracker shared a clip of him with the member of parliament outside the Parliament buildings having a talk which he said were works on the last touches of the bill.

He said that the bill will be ready to hit the legislative house on Tuesday, November 1 adding it is a journey that has to reach its end. He oozed confidence that the bill will be passed by the MPs signed by the President into law.

"Today at Parliament buildings with Hon. Babu Owino working on the last touches for next week Tuesday. Next week Tuesday we will be tabling the Bill in Parliament officially. It's a Journey but we will get there. The MPs will pass the Bill and the President will sign it into Law," Omondi said.

Eric Omondi is Confident the 'play 75% Ke' Music Content bill will be Passed.

The comedian has on several occasions reiterated that he has confidence in the current administration and that his campaign to have 75% Kenyan content played will be passed into law.

On October 19, Omondi was pictured outside the Senate premises holding a briefcase that he said contained the dreams, ambitions, and hopes of the youthful talents in the country.

Prior to his taking his campaign to the Senate, Eric had hinted on October 14 that he would be moving to Parliament to push for legislation adding that the goal is to have the bill passed before December.

"We will get the Bill passed and signed by the president before December," Eric said.

Kenyan MPs to help in Tabling the bill in Parliament

The meeting with Embakasi East Constituency MP Babu Owino brings to three the members of Parliament that Omondi has contacted as he continues pushing his campaign.

On Friday, October 21, while on the 'Trend' he hinted that he had met other legislators who are going to be critical in pushing for the passing of the bill on the floor of the house.

He mentioned Lang'ata member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour, and John Kiarie Waweru the member of Parliament for Dagoretti South Constituency MPs who are very critical in the campaign.