Eric Omondi names 2 MPs to help push 'Play KE' bill into law

Speaking on 'The Trend', the comedian said he had met some legislators at parliament buildings who assured him that everything is under control.

Eric who has been pushing for the campaign to have local content played in all media outlets said he will not relent in his push to have the bill passed and signed into law.

"I told you on this platform, the late Safaricom boss, Bob Collymore called me into his office while he was still alive and told me the work of a comedian is to push to cross the line and I will do anything so long as I do not hurt anyone for that bill to be passed in parliament," Eric said.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Eric called out on those attacking him and his push to have more intake of local content saying they are people who lack any agenda for the industry saying he wants people to talk about Kenyan music and play 75% of the same and not to talk about him.

On whether the play 75% Kenyan music is going to be a reality, Eric boldly said it has to be done before December which coincides with what he has been posting on his social media accounts.

"It has to happen before December, listen, I know legislation sometimes takes a long time and this conversation is like a mother and a kid, you cannot feed your neighbor's kids before you feed your own so these MPs will pass the bill because these are their brothers, their sisters, there mothers or fathers.

" I talked to KJ and Jalang'o yesterday, KJ because he has been there told me there are possibilities of the bill to be passed," Eric noted.

Pulse Live Kenya