Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

On Monday, June 6, 2022 the funnyman shared a photo while in hospital with a drip on his hand.

“Fatigue is real,” Eric Omondi captioned his video.

In another series of Insta-story videos, Omondi told his Ugandan fans that he will be taking a three-day rest to recharge ahead of his planned show in Kampla.

“Uganda, Kampla, I’m tired I have not slept for 4 days but I’m going to take a rest for three days that’s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday then on Wednesday I’m coming to Kampla together with Alex Muhangi. I’m going to make you laugh for at least two hours,” Eric Omondi explained.

Eric Omondi put on compulsory bed rest ahead of his Ugandan show Pulse Live Kenya

Bed rest can mean literally resting in bed at home, partly restricting your activity or being monitored in the hospital.

Eric Omondi is among the most sought after comedians and he is always travelling the world for shows.

He is not the first Kenyan celebrity to be put on compulsory bed rest. Self-proclaimed President if single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has been here severally.

“The only disease I suffer from is fatigue ! Forgot myself in the last few months till my system shut down ! Compulsory bed rest, will be back, take care of yourselves till mama come back online ” Akothee wrote the other day after being advised to consider compulsory bed rest by her doctor.

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Away from the hospitalization, just the other day Omondi conveyed that he has no plans to join the marriage institution any time soon.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Omondi said that he has an issue with the marriage institution because most of his friends and uncles are all divorced.

“I have an issue with marriage because all my friends are divorced. All my uncles are divorced so I always ask myself, I you are going into a mall to buy something but you encounter everyone running out, will you still enter?” Eric Omondi explained.

Asked on whether he has regrets since joining the comedy industry, the funnyman noted that everything he has been through was a lesson and therefore no room for regrets.