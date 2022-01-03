Eric Omondi speaks after being linked to Bien's stolen items [Video]

The two entertainers had an altercation at the NRG Wave concert on new years eve after which Bien said he lost the said items including voice notes on the upcoming Sauti Sol album.

Though the singer did not link Eric to his lost items, many Kenyans claimed the comedian could have been involved.

However, the Wife Material host decided to mock Bien, claiming that the only items he took from his jacket were an old worn out phone, some lingerie and a shaver.

“If you have run out of song ideas don’t accuse me of stealing your album. Which album was in this phone,” Eric asked producing an old phone.

“Songs are stored in computers in the studio. I have everything I got from that jacket, come for your items,” he added.

Bien offers reward

Bien had offered a Sh50,000 reward for the recovery of the lost items.

“Hey guys, so last night at the NRG Wave concert, I can't remember who I was talking to but somebody pickpocketed me. I lost my Infinix Note 11 Pro and car keys (Porsche Cayenne) among other valuables in the jacket. The phone had all my recent voice notes of the next Sauti Sol album,” the Mbwe Mbwe hitmaker said.

Ndovu Kuu also lost his phone

Ndovu Kuu also announced that he lost his phone at the concert.

“Happy new year fam. NRG Carnivore was great, after the performance alongside Bien, I also had my phone pickpocketed which has valuable voice recording s for my unreleased projects.