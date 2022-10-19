RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi takes his 'play Kenyan music' campaign to Senate

Masia Wambua

Comedian Eric Omondi takes his 'play Kenyan music' campaign to the Senate.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has shared a photo of himself outside the Senate buildings in one of his attempts to push for Kenyan music to be given wider airplay.

The comedian has been pushing for 75% of the music played on radio and TV stations to be Kenyan. He has been pushing for it for more than a year despite not being a musician himself.

While outside the premises, Eric held a briefcase that he said contained the dreams and hopes of the youthful talents in the country.

"In this briefcase lies the dreams and hopes of young boys and girls with genuine talent. If we don't pass this motion their voices might never be heard. I promise you, as long as I am alive. Their voices will be heard. We will pass this motion into law," he said.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to his taking his campaign to the Senate, Eric on October 14 had hinted that he would be moving to Parliament to push for legislation adding that the goal is to have the bill passed before December.

"We will get the Bill passed and signed by the president before December," Eric said.

To show his persistence he shared a video outside the Parliament buildings on October 18 saying the motion will move from a bill into a law signed by the president.

The controversial comedian has on several occasions found himself at loggerheads with authorities, creatives, and some musicians on the way he presents his ideas to some of the artists and some programs he ran a while ago.

Eric Omondi outside Senate building
Eric Omondi outside Senate building Pulse Live Kenya

The most recent entanglement involved him and Sauti Sol's Biene, Khaligraph, and also dragged Willy Paul into the mix days after he praised him for a well-worked-out clout incident that involved singer Jovial.

His move may get a boost and support considering that the current Parliament has a good number of youthful leaders and creatives who may give him the support he is looking for.

Lang'ata member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwou,r and John Kiarie Waweru the member of Parliament for Dagoretti South Constituency are some of the members who have had direct involvement in the creative industry.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
