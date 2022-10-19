Eric Omondi takes his 'play Kenyan music' campaign to Senate

The comedian has been pushing for 75% of the music played on radio and TV stations to be Kenyan. He has been pushing for it for more than a year despite not being a musician himself.

While outside the premises, Eric held a briefcase that he said contained the dreams and hopes of the youthful talents in the country.

"In this briefcase lies the dreams and hopes of young boys and girls with genuine talent. If we don't pass this motion their voices might never be heard. I promise you, as long as I am alive. Their voices will be heard. We will pass this motion into law," he said.

Prior to his taking his campaign to the Senate, Eric on October 14 had hinted that he would be moving to Parliament to push for legislation adding that the goal is to have the bill passed before December.

"We will get the Bill passed and signed by the president before December," Eric said.

To show his persistence he shared a video outside the Parliament buildings on October 18 saying the motion will move from a bill into a law signed by the president.

The controversial comedian has on several occasions found himself at loggerheads with authorities, creatives, and some musicians on the way he presents his ideas to some of the artists and some programs he ran a while ago.

The most recent entanglement involved him and Sauti Sol's Biene, Khaligraph, and also dragged Willy Paul into the mix days after he praised him for a well-worked-out clout incident that involved singer Jovial.

His move may get a boost and support considering that the current Parliament has a good number of youthful leaders and creatives who may give him the support he is looking for.