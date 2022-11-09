RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Masia Wambua

The two lovebirds had kept the pregnancy under wraps

Lynne. she is mourning after losing her baby after a miscarriage
Lynne. she is mourning after losing her baby after a miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend who is identified by her second name as Lynne has spoken almost two days after losing her unborn baby.

Recommended articles

This comes after her partner, renowned comedian Eric Omondi shared the heartbreaking news on the evening of November 8 saying they had the longest night ever in the hospital after losing their unborn baby.

Lynne expressed her remorse for not being able to reach her full pregnancy time and unfortunately losing her baby whom she said she had carried for two months.

She regretted the fact that she would not be able to hold her baby adding she will however love her or him forever despite not having been able to meet up.

"My angel, I still can’t believe you’re gone. I’m thankful I got to have you for those 8weeks you were inside me. I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see your sweet face or massage your tiny feet. I will forever love you," she said.

Eric Omondi and Lynne. The couple announced that they have lost their unborn baby
Eric Omondi and Lynne. The couple announced that they have lost their unborn baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Prior to sharing the painful loss, Eric had a day earlier disclosed that Lynne had suffered a miscarriage on November 7, 2022, on social media, saying they had spent five hours in the hospital as a result of the miscarriage which saw celebrities sympathise with the two.

"Last night was one of the Longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will forever love you. Respect to all women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. Lynne, stay strong. It is well," Eric shared.

The two love birds had kept the pregnancy under wraps but netizens were able to notice that Lynne was somewhat adding on her weight but none of the two had earlier touched on the same.

Lynne, Eric Omondi's girlfriend has spoken after losing her unborn baby
Lynne, Eric Omondi's girlfriend has spoken after losing her unborn baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi gifts girlfriend Lynne brand new Toyota Vitz [Video]

Later Eric shared a video clip of Lynne while still in the hospital but this time round she could afford to smile meaning she was in the process of healing and overcoming the nightmare.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Kenyan musicians issue 4 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Kenyan musicians issue 4 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Trending

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]