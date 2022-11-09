Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne speaks after suffering miscarriage

This comes after her partner, renowned comedian Eric Omondi shared the heartbreaking news on the evening of November 8 saying they had the longest night ever in the hospital after losing their unborn baby.

Lynne expressed her remorse for not being able to reach her full pregnancy time and unfortunately losing her baby whom she said she had carried for two months.

She regretted the fact that she would not be able to hold her baby adding she will however love her or him forever despite not having been able to meet up.

"My angel, I still can’t believe you’re gone. I’m thankful I got to have you for those 8weeks you were inside me. I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see your sweet face or massage your tiny feet. I will forever love you," she said.

Prior to sharing the painful loss, Eric had a day earlier disclosed that Lynne had suffered a miscarriage on November 7, 2022, on social media, saying they had spent five hours in the hospital as a result of the miscarriage which saw celebrities sympathise with the two.

"Last night was one of the Longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will forever love you. Respect to all women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. Lynne, stay strong. It is well," Eric shared.

The two love birds had kept the pregnancy under wraps but netizens were able to notice that Lynne was somewhat adding on her weight but none of the two had earlier touched on the same.

