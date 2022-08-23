RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit

Amos Robi

The comedian has in the past few weeks been crossdressing

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has left tongues wagging after dropping a new video in which he is dancing in full hair & makeup and wearing a woman's bodysuit and heels.

The video has elicited mixed reactions with some people arguing that he has gone overboard while others laud his creativity.

Divalicious, the name Omondi has given his female-presenting persona, was dancing alongside two dancers as the comedian sang a parody version of Beyoncé's Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).

The clip posted by Omondi appeared to have been sponsored by a cosmetic products company.

mungai_eve 🥱🥱😵😵wueeeh Omondi

teddy_tz123 😂😂😂😂 Gai gai gai Eric hawa watu wamekulipa pesa ngapi 🙈

kisumu_dripper__._ At this point 😂😂😂 I don't know what to say

vincent_vitalis_okech 😂😂😂😂😂nimechoko na wewe morio

sparky_kenyaa Kenya kweli hakuna kazi 😂😂😂

taylla_wallop Kijanaaa ako mboka😂😂😂😂

mamou_baraza Enyewe hii pesa haipatikani kwa urahisi. My eyes

jasperaquez Kenya kila mtu yuko na degree yake ya uwazimu.😂😂😂🔥

millycent_bernyc I can't unsee this😂😂😂😂😂😂

biggg_kev_😂 what did I just see

jojigeorge04 yo you need serious therapy this is no longer funny 🤢🤮🤮🤮

its_agarulo Kenyan lost another man

asakaeugene Fungua account ingine ya Divalicious😂😂😂

Eric Omondi has in the past few weeks lit up the internet with perfect crossing dressing videos interviewing other Kenyan celebrities.

In some countries, cross-dressing is highly accepted and doesn’t raise any alarm, but in Kenya, male celebrities who cross-dress receive backlash with many being uncomfortable with the trend.

People crossdress either as a form of self-expression, art, culture, a way of entertaining or for other reasons. Comedians also crossdress to portray certain characters.

READ: List of Kenyan male celebrities who crossdress

Other Kenyan celebrities known for cross-dressing are Kinuthia, Flaqo, Dennis Karuri, Shaniqwa, Crazy Kennar, Peter Nyong'o Junior, Chimano, MCA Tricky, Njugush, Terence Creative (Kamami), George Kimani and George Kagwe.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
