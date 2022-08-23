Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit

The video has elicited mixed reactions with some people arguing that he has gone overboard while others laud his creativity.

Divalicious, the name Omondi has given his female-presenting persona, was dancing alongside two dancers as the comedian sang a parody version of Beyoncé's Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).

The clip posted by Omondi appeared to have been sponsored by a cosmetic products company.

Eric Omondi has in the past few weeks lit up the internet with perfect crossing dressing videos interviewing other Kenyan celebrities.

In some countries, cross-dressing is highly accepted and doesn’t raise any alarm, but in Kenya, male celebrities who cross-dress receive backlash with many being uncomfortable with the trend.

People crossdress either as a form of self-expression, art, culture, a way of entertaining or for other reasons. Comedians also crossdress to portray certain characters.