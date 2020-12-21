Comedian Eric Omondi has penned down a message appreciation to his fans after being crowned as the President of Comedy in Africa for the third year in a row by African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA).

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Omondi said that he is grateful to be voted as the Best Comedian in the continent in the just concluded AEAUSA Awards.

However, the funnyman cautioned people who have a tendency of referring to him as “Self-proclaimed president of Comedy” saying he has rightfully earned the title.

Eric Omondi. Full List of winners of the 2020 AEAUSA Awards

President Of Comedy

“3 Years in a row!!! I am president for life!!! 53 countries one President!!! We are about to take the continent to a whole new level...and those bloggers who keep writing "self proclaimed president" desist!!! and refrain!!! I am not self proclaimed!!! I am the people's choice!!! Africa has spoken again and I am about to do the unthinkable to lift the continent.

#PresidentOfComedyAfrica” Shared Eric Omondi.

Omondi scooped the award in a category he had been pitted against other able comedians among them; Mammmito Eunice, Bovi, Eddie Kadi, Patrick Salvado, Daliso Chaponda, Loyiso Gola, Anne Kansiime, Gilmario Vemba and Calado Show.

Others Kenyans who won big the AEAUSA Awards, are Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol who were crowned as the Hottest Group of the Year.

The Suzanna hit-makers flopped Navy Kenzo, Best Life, Weusi, B2C, Toofan, R2Bees, Calema, Dope Nation and Mobbers to emerge winners.