RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I miss that freedom - Esther Musila

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila

Esther Musila has for the first time opened up on the biggest challenge facing her marriage with hubby Guardian Angel.

Recommended articles

In a Q&A session with her Insta-family, Ms Musila confessed that her biggest issue is privacy, as she can’t go anywhere without being noticed.

“Worst challenge in your relationship life,” posed a curious fan.

Esther replied; “That I have no more privacy. I can’t go anywhere unnoticed. I miss that freedom,”.

Esther Musila's Response
Esther Musila's Response Esther Musila's Response Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: I’m 21 with 30 years Experience- Esther Musila as she turns 51 (Photos)

Another user wanted to find out how she deals with critics and social media trolls who keep on questioning her union with Guardian.

She categorically stated that she doesn’t pay attention to negativity.

“How do you manage to stay afloat despite so much criticism? I admire the way Guardian loves you” the user wrote.

“Minding my own business. Oh he love me.

“I simply don’t entertain them. I will never live anyone's life but mine,” she replied.

In a separate post, Esther disclosed that her mother in-law did not attended their wedding because she stays in Canada.

Esther Musila's Response
Esther Musila's Response Esther Musila's Response Pulse Live Kenya

The lovebirds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

Mounting Pressure on married Couples

In January 2022, Ms Musila expressed discontentment with people who mount pressure on married couples to have kids, without knowing what the couple's plans are in regard.

A fed up Mrs Omwaka opted to clap back at a fan who commented on her page, asking when she and her new husband will be having kids.

“Congratulations, tunangoja watoto sasa (we're now waiting for you to have kids),” commented the fan.

In a quick rejoinder, Esther hit back with: “Wako? Tunakuzalia ama? (Where are they? Are we getting pregnant on your behalf?)”

Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Esther is a mother of three grown children. A cross check on her social media profiles indicates that she is proud to be a mother, and a playful nickname for her children, the 3G’s.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Former Citizen TV reporter lands new job at BBC

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

How Heaven Bahati's exquisite birthday party went down [Photos]

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

Zari Hassan blasts Kenyan rapper for clout chasing using her name

'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Trending

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

NRG presenter Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

NRG’s Shaq turns into a cry baby after girlfriend left him for his best friend

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)