Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

In a Q&A session with her Insta-family, Ms Musila confessed that her biggest issue is privacy, as she can’t go anywhere without being noticed.

“Worst challenge in your relationship life,” posed a curious fan.

Esther replied; “That I have no more privacy. I can’t go anywhere unnoticed. I miss that freedom,”.

Esther Musila's Response Pulse Live Kenya

Another user wanted to find out how she deals with critics and social media trolls who keep on questioning her union with Guardian.

She categorically stated that she doesn’t pay attention to negativity.

“How do you manage to stay afloat despite so much criticism? I admire the way Guardian loves you” the user wrote.

“Minding my own business. Oh he love me.

“I simply don’t entertain them. I will never live anyone's life but mine,” she replied.

In a separate post, Esther disclosed that her mother in-law did not attended their wedding because she stays in Canada.

Esther Musila's Response Pulse Live Kenya

The lovebirds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

Mounting Pressure on married Couples

In January 2022, Ms Musila expressed discontentment with people who mount pressure on married couples to have kids, without knowing what the couple's plans are in regard.

A fed up Mrs Omwaka opted to clap back at a fan who commented on her page, asking when she and her new husband will be having kids.

“Congratulations, tunangoja watoto sasa (we're now waiting for you to have kids),” commented the fan.

In a quick rejoinder, Esther hit back with: “Wako? Tunakuzalia ama? (Where are they? Are we getting pregnant on your behalf?)”

Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya