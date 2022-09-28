RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Time really flies! Guardian Angel's bae Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

Masia Wambua

The photo shows a young and still glowing Esther Musila months before she met her husband Guardian Angel.

Esther Musila
Esther Musila

Esther Musila, wife to renowned gospel musician Guardian Angel has shared an old TBT photo showing her glow as she does.

Recommended articles

The photo shows her wearing a flowery top and a long black dress with her still-present radiance reflected.

The photo kind of draws memory of her if the message of the photo which was updated on September 26, 2019, is a thing to go by.

Esther Musila's TBT photo
Esther Musila's TBT photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Esther Musila reveals little known details about her relationship with Maina Kageni

The message attached to the photo reads 'I will write my own story. I will not outsource it' which is way before she met her husband Guardian Angel.

Whatever story the wife to 'Rada' hitmaker was referring to, only she and time will tell, but as for us, we can only speculate but indeed a story has already been written between then and now.

Esther came into the limelight when she married Guardian and became the talk of the town because of the age gap the two had with some quarters saying the Nadeka hitmaker was young enough to be her son.

The two have however outlived the narratives and stories from naysayers even those that said Guardian had betrothed Esther who is a rich fellow having been in the private sector for a while for the money.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Esther is aged 52 with three children, two sons and one girl aged 31, 28, and 24 while her husband is 32.

Despite her age, she looks younger which could be attributed to her love for workouts, singing and dancing are quite evident on her YouTube channel where she often shares what she does.

The mother of three is a successful career woman, having worked as a Programs Manager in Lagos and Nepal.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

She started her career as a banker, a job which she performed for five years before landing a much bigger role with the United Nations where she has been for more than 20 years.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Time really flies! Guardian Angel's bae Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

Time really flies! Guardian Angel's bae Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly

Marriage works - Kabi WaJesus as he shares memory of shooting a music video with Milly

New lovers in town - Pozze and Jovial announce [Video]

New lovers in town - Pozze and Jovial announce [Video]

Back to default settings as Pritty Vishy announces new relationship status

Back to default settings as Pritty Vishy announces new relationship status

Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

Vera Sidika lectures Kenyans after sharing message helping needy mother

My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

My life is perfect - Lillian Ng'ang'a speaks on pregnancy, parenting & Juliani

Netflix drops teaser for Bridgerton spinoff 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Netflix drops teaser for Bridgerton spinoff 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

Not until she is ready - Abel Mutua's brother Jesse tells sister's suitors

Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Diana Marua and her husband Kevin Bahati

Bahati breaks silence on wife's whereabouts

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kanye West apologies to Kim Kardashian for any stress he may have caused her

Jackie Matubia and Bessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing