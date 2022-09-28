Time really flies! Guardian Angel's bae Esther Musila shares a TBT photo before marriage

The photo shows her wearing a flowery top and a long black dress with her still-present radiance reflected.

The photo kind of draws memory of her if the message of the photo which was updated on September 26, 2019, is a thing to go by.

Pulse Live Kenya

The message attached to the photo reads 'I will write my own story. I will not outsource it' which is way before she met her husband Guardian Angel.

Whatever story the wife to 'Rada' hitmaker was referring to, only she and time will tell, but as for us, we can only speculate but indeed a story has already been written between then and now.

Esther came into the limelight when she married Guardian and became the talk of the town because of the age gap the two had with some quarters saying the Nadeka hitmaker was young enough to be her son.

The two have however outlived the narratives and stories from naysayers even those that said Guardian had betrothed Esther who is a rich fellow having been in the private sector for a while for the money.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Esther is aged 52 with three children, two sons and one girl aged 31, 28, and 24 while her husband is 32.

Despite her age, she looks younger which could be attributed to her love for workouts, singing and dancing are quite evident on her YouTube channel where she often shares what she does.

The mother of three is a successful career woman, having worked as a Programs Manager in Lagos and Nepal.

Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya