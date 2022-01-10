Esther Musila’s advice to women in search of happiness days after her wedding

According to Ms Musila, the happiest women are not married and neither single, but the ones who have made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly.

"Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem,” reads part of her powerful message.

Singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to state that the happiest woman in life is the one who stopped playing victim, whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties.

Musila added that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility.

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their bitter pasts.

“They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens 👸 ✌✌To the ladies in the house,” wrote Esther Musila.

The hard-hitting advice come days after Ms Musila walked down the aisle with the love of her life Guardian Angel.

The Wedding Ceremony

Singer Guardian Angel, walked down the aisle with his fiancée Esther Musila on January 4th, 2021. Their highly guarded wedding ceremony was graced by their close friends and family.

Taking to social media, Guardian said: “And on my birthday, God did it again. Mr & Mrs OMWAKA. #lovewins.”

“My WIFE @esther.musila 💍 ❣❣❣,” read a caption on his photo with Esther.

