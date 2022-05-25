A thankful Ms Musila expressed gratitude to God for keeping her alive and healthy for the past 52 years that she has been on Earth.

“On this day, a queen was born. Today is the day I came into this world and I thank God and my parents for this. I am alive and happy is the best thing in the world. I am so thankful for this amazing wonderful life God has given me. He has made me turn into the person I am. I am a unique child of the Almighty,” Esther Musila said.

She added that she wishes that her new age will be full of love, laughter, peace and fun.

Esther Musila's beautiful letter to self as she celebrates her 52nd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

“There is and will never be anyone like me. Bless me with the strength and determination to always put my faith in You regardless of the situation I find myself in. The world is my stage and I have played diligently so far, and I am grateful for every journey travelled.

“My wishes for the new year are more love, more laughter, more peace, more fun, more good days than bad, simply more. May God continue to guide and protect me all the days of my life. Happy 52nd birthday to me Esther.🎊🥂🎂,” Esther Musila remarked.

Musila also had a special message to the love of her life, Guardian Angel.

“My husband, thank you my love, for gracing my life with your lovely presence, for adding the sweet measure of your soul to my existence. This is my 3rd birthday that I celebrate with you. Every one of them has been the most memorable and special.

“Thank you for reminding me what butteries are like. 😋😋. I looooove you sooooo much. Thanks for Comimg my G," she wrote.

Last year while celebrating her 51st birthday, Esther reminded the world that she was only 21 with 30 years’ experience.

“As I celebrate another year, I want to thank God for this life that we always take for granted. A lot has happened in the last year but God was faithful all the way. For all the experiences, I came out .This past year has been blissful to say the least. I have learnt to live, live for ME, and I am loving this part of my journey with the most amazing person God brought to my life, my King, my Guardian Angel,” she said in her 2021 birthday message.

